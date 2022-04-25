Dollar today: price shoots up more than 100 pesos this Monday, April 25 – Financial Sector – Economy

Amid a drop in the value of raw materials such as Petroleum in the world, this Monday dollar price in Colombia it opened with a strong rise, taking the price to levels close to those observed before the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the real-time system of the Banco de la República, at around 10:54 in the morning the currency showed an average value of 3,928.06 pesos, a level higher by 108.9 pesos compared to the official price of the day, which is 3,819.07 pesos, as certified by the Financial Superintendence.

Data of the Colombian stock exchange show the strong upward pressure of the day, since the price of the currency opened at 3,895 pesos per dollar, had a minimum trading of 3,875 pesos and a maximum level of 3,959 pesos.

The situation is due to global nervousness due to the news of outbreaks of covid-19 in China, a situation that led the price of Brent crude oil for delivery in July to maintain a downward trend today, trading at 101 in the afternoon, 27 dollars in London, for a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to the close on Friday, due in part to the prolonged restrictions imposed in Shanghai due to the outbreak of covid-19.

Brent oil from the North Sea, a benchmark in Europe, began the day with a strong downward trend, trading at 103.32 dollars, 3 percent less than the previous close.

The market remains aware of the war in Ukraine, and the lower activity in China as a result of the restrictions imposed by the new outbreaks of the coronavirus. The Shanghai authorities have established draconian measures to combat the resurgence of the coronavirus, by keeping the population of this city with an important financial center at home.

Possible rate hike in the US moves capital

Added to this is the possibility of an increase in interest rates in the United States, while in the United Kingdom the Bank of England is also evaluating more increases in the price of money to try to control inflation, which in March reached 7 percent.

In addition, global markets were trading at a loss on Monday on expectations of a change in monetary policy in the United States and fears about the health situation in China, where anticovid restrictions threaten economic growth.

Chinese stocks traded in the red, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 5.13 percent, China’s second-largest bourse Shenzhen down 6.48 percent, and Hong Kong down 3.73 percent. In Europe, the stock markets ignored the re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron, which had already been anticipated by the markets, and registered losses due to fears that the Federal Reserve in the United States will tighten economic policy and due to concerns about the covid situation. in China.

At mid-day, the Paris stock market had a decline of 2.10 percent, Frankfurt of 1.46 percent, Milan also recorded losses of 1.48 percent, London of 1.99 percent and Madrid of 0.22 percent.

In turn, in New York, the Wall Street market opened with losses on Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.43 percent, extending the negative streak of last week.

Ten minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones was down 145.69 points to 33,665.71; while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.67 percent, or 28.63 points, to 4,243.15 points.

For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, where the main technology companies are listed, lost 0.40 percent or 51.54 points and stood at 12,787.75. The New York parquet suffered its worst day since the end of 2020 last Friday due to fears of the next rise in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, and today new concerns seemed to be added

