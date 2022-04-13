Dollar today: what is the price of the coin on April 13

The official dollar is listed today, April 13, at $111.79 for the purchase and $118.32 for the sale, according to the average made by the Central Bank between the different financial entities. This price positions it 76.68 pesos below the blue dollar, which is around $191.00 for purchase and $195.00 for sale. Thus, the exchange gap between the two prices is around 64.81 percent.

The value of dollar in the National Bank is, as usual, the lowest in the market: $117.70, while a private entity such as Banco de Galicia shows it at $118.25.

If compared to the last business day, the official dollar is trading at similar values ​​today, as the US currency traded at $111.61 to buy and $118.10 to sell.

In the last five business days, the official dollar has remained stable with an oscillation of less than 1 percent.

When analyzing the performance of the currency throughout the year, it can be seen that the price of the official dollar has risen 8.68 percent, compared to the first days of the year when the blackboards showed $108.48.

Price of the tourist dollar, today April 13

For its part, the tourist dollar is trading at $195.23. This value arises from adding 30% to the price of the US currency in the official market, and to this amount is added a surcharge of 35% in advance to the payment of income tax.

Price of the MEP dollar or “Stock Exchange”, today April 13

The MEP dollar, also known as the “Stock Market”, is trading today at $191.95, which would reflect a certain stability in the price with an oscillation of less than 1 percent in relation to the last business day. The value of the “stock market” dollar is It is defined based on the price of the AL30 bond, the most popular asset to obtain this type of exchange, which is accessed through the sale of financial assets that are quoted in pesos and dollars.

Quote of the dollar CCL or counted with Liqui

The CCL dollar, or counted with liquidation, is exchanged today at $190.16, this value shows that the price is stable in relation to the last day.