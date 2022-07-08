Dollar | when is a good time to sell – Personal Finance – Economy

The dollar breaks its record in Colombia for the second consecutive day, and this Wednesday the representative market rate (TRM) will be 4,259.86 pesos per dollar.

The escalation in the price of the US currency completes two weeksand occurs against the other currencies of other countries, in particular due to fears of a recession in the United States.

Therefore, those who have dollars you may be wondering if this is a good time to sell them.

Without a doubt, whoever has dollars, if he has bought them at the representative market rate (TRM) and can sell them at that rate, will have some profit, if one takes into account that the TRM is at its highest level in history.

Yes ok the TRM is established based on the prices of large transactions in the interbank marketit is possible to trade small amounts owned by families, households or individuals at the TRM on some internet sites.

Taking into account the current price, the more time that has passed since the purchase was made, the greater the probability of obtaining a higher yield margin.

If the person prefers to sit still waiting for higher gains, he could achieve a higher yield, but also it can happen that, at any time, there is an unforeseen event that changes the trend in the market.

If it’s about someone who has made foreign exchange purchases at exchange houses, the trends may not be exactly the same as what occurs in the interbank marketwhere the TRM originates.

But for these people there are similar considerations. If in the exchange houses the price at which they receive the dollars is above the price that was paid when the person bought them, there will be a profit, and each one will evaluate if for that margin it is worth liquidating the investment.

The cases of each individual are different because they depend on when they bought the dollars and at what price they did so.

In summary, determining whether this or any time is a good time to sell dollars goes beyond the fact that the TRM has currently reached another all-time high. Actually, it depends on how much you can earn when comparing the price at which you bought those currencies, and if that return, with the time that has passed since the purchase, exceeds the interest rates that are being recognized in common savings such as those of the CDTs.