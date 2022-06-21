Dolly Parton inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“A living legend and a model of female empowerment”, this is how he defines the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a Dolly Partonstar of the music American who after six decades of career has finally entered the museum that celebrates the great names of the music industry, although the artist herself had declined the possibility a few months ago.

Admired for “not only her prolific body of work, excellent style, and philanthropic work, but also for the humor, wit, and self-deprecating grace that shine through in everything she does,” the success of her songs broadened the audience of the music country and “expanded the horizons of the countless artists who followed her.”

The merits of Dolly Parton to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame they are indisputable, despite the fact that she herself considered, when she was nominated, that she did not deserve such recognition, and the public that participates in the process has chosen her along with Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon to be awarded in 2022.

Parton is the honoree who has had to wait the longest to be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – although he has achieved it in the first nomination – since the Hall of Fame requires a musical career of at least 25 years as a requirement and Dolly Parton He released his first album at the beginning of the 60s of the last century.

Dolly Parton has won ten Grammy Awards, including two for the theme song for the film '9 to 5', which she starred in alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

“I am honored that all the people who voted for me have done so. And I thank the folks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for sticking with me. I never wanted to cause trouble or stir up controversy,” Parton noted in a recent interview with Billboard, in which he confessed that he always thought recognition was for the most prominent artists in the music industry. music rock.

“Later I discovered that it is much more than that,” acknowledged Parton, who along with Brenda Lee will be the only woman to be part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Music Hall of Fame at the moment. Music Country, and who will receive the tribute on November 5 at a ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Parton’s recognition has come when her first novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run’, co-written with James Patterson and set in the scene of the music country, is one of the best-sellers on the list of ‘The New York Times’, while the album of the same title debuted in the top 10 of Billboard magazine’s Country albums, thus reaching the record of having placed 47 jobs on the list.

Parton, recognized by The Guinness World Records as the only artist to have achieved top 20 hits across seven different decades, and one of the best-selling artists in history, received 47 certifications earlier this year. global gold and platinum, from countries such as the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

Dolly Parton is one of the most admired artists in the United States.

More than fifty records

Originally from Tennessee, where she was born on January 19, 1946, Dolly Rebecca Parton is the fourth of twelve children, and as she herself has told – and sung – she grew up in extreme poverty in a one-room cabin in Locust Ridge.

At just 12 years old he appeared on television for the first time and a year later he made his first recordings, although it would not be until 1967 thanks to the song ‘Dumb Blonde’ and his album ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’ when he achieved fame, thanks to his appearance on the television show of country singer Porter Wagoner, with whom he collaborated for seven years with great success.

Parton eventually overtook Wagoner in popularity, and went on to score solo hits, including the number one song ‘Joshua’, and became a hit single. music country, capable of achieving international repercussion and ending up triumphing also in the music pop, and even in the cinema, a facet in which the comedy ‘Nine to Five’ (1980) stands out, in which he starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The film’s title song was nominated for an Oscar, and for it Parton received two of the ten Grammy Awards she has won throughout her long and prolific career. Three decades after the movie, Dolly Parton he directed his version in musical theater, for which he also composed all the songs.

Of the more than 3,000 songs that the artist calculates to have composed since she began her musical career, two songs stand out, covered by dozens of artists for decades, and that Parton composed in the same afternoon in 1973: ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, a song that triumphed in its country version and that Whitney Houston turned into a planetary success two decades later as part of the soundtrack of the movie ‘The Bodyguard’.

Dolly Parton has just published her first novel, 'Run, Rose, Run', set in the country music scene, and which is already a "best-seller" in the United States.

Both songs have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and the Academy recognized the musical career of Dolly Parton with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

With more than fifty records, the singer has been an inspiration for numerous artists over the last decades, but she is not only admired for her voice and her songs, but also for having taken advantage of her fame and position for different charitable causes and for defend civil rights, as well as different social movements, such as Black Lives Matter.

During the toughest moments of the pandemic, Parton dedicated herself to reading stories online, aimed at a child audience that has always interested her: in 1995 she launched the Dolly Parton‘s Imagination Library, an initiative to encourage children’s reading thanks to which girls and boys have received more than 80 million books in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she posted on her social networks when it was her turn to receive the first of Moderna’s vaccines, which she herself had helped finance with a million dollars, giving one more reason to receive the admiration of the Americans, who do not stop paying tribute to the artist.

August 5 is the Day of Dolly Parton in Nashville, Tennessee, and a state senator even proposed last year that a statue of the artist be erected on Capitol Hill, a move Parton rejected.

“I am honored and grateful for your intentions, but I have asked legislative leaders to take this consideration out of the budgets. Given what is happening in the world, I think it is not appropriate for me to be put on a pedestal, ”she said in a statement released through her social networks.