Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr unite for cover of “Let It Be”

(CNN) – Only country music icon Dolly Parton could bring Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together to record a new rendition of one of her band’s most iconic songs.

Parton premiered a cover of the 1970 Beatles hit “Let It Be” on Thursday. It is the most recent single from his upcoming rock album “Rockstar” and features both McCartney and Starr.

“I was so proud to be able to sing a song like ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney,” Dolly said on an episode of Talk Shop Live on Thursday night. He added that McCartney sang and played the piano and Starr played the drums.

Legendary rock singer and guitarist Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood also feature on the track, which is studded with stars.

“It is already historic in itself,” he said.

Parton also explained how this “mini Beatles reunion” came to be, saying that it all started when she asked McCartney to collaborate on her version of “Let It Be” because “it’s his song, he did it”. co-wrote.”

He added that the cover was originally supposed to feature a different drummer who had already recorded his part, but after McCartney recorded his vocals, he thought, “Well, why don’t we get the drummer from Ringo?” Would you change?”

“And that’s what we did because I thought, Wow, it’s going to be all the Beatles,” Parton said. (Starr and McCartney are the two surviving Beatles; John Lennon died in 1980 and George Harrison died in 2001.)

Originally sung by McCartney and written by him and Lennon, “Let It Be” is the title track of the last Beatles album, released in 1970. The last album of the “Fab Four” historically represented the end of a hugely influential era in music. Music, which makes this Beatles reunion after 50 years even more special.

“Rockstar” is Parton’s first foray into rock; It is a concept album inspired by his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, an honor he had previously tried to politely decline, saying in a statement on his Instagram at the time that he It doesn’t seem like he does. “He had earned that right.”

The highly anticipated album includes collaborations with music legends such as McCartney, Starr, Elton John, Debbie Harry and Stevie Nicks. The album also featured contemporary artists such as Parton’s granddaughter Miley Cyrus and pop singers Lizzo and Pink.

‘Rockstar’ will release globally on November 17.

