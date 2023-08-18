Sports

Dolly Parton reunites members of The Beatles in new version of ‘Let It Be’

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner13 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Dolly Parton has invited the surviving members of The Beatles to participate in her new cover of ‘Let It Be’. There, Paul McCartney contributes on piano and backing vocals, while Ringo Starr is on drums. The song also features Mick Fleetwood on percussion and Peter Frampton on guitar.

You might be interested in: Dolly Parton’s Rock Odyssey: Learn about their collaboration on her next album

This is the latest preview of Rock Star, the rock project that the country icon promised to do after being nominated and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The work will feature 30 songs including versions of ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Stairway to Heaven’, ‘Free Bird’ and others. In addition, the singer-songwriter composed nine original songs to complement it.

The album’s tracklist will be filled with guest stars including Richie Sambora, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry and Elton John. Besides ‘Let It Be’, the other singles from the album are already known: ‘World on Fire’, ‘We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You’, ‘Magic Man’ with Ann Wilson and ‘With Rob Halford’. Bygones’.

“I am deeply honored and proud to have had the opportunity to work with some of the greatest singers and musicians of all time,” Parton said in a previous statement. “It was an immense pleasure to be able to sing such iconic songs throughout the album.”

Rock Star It will be released on November 17, 2023, but when the time comes, you can hear his version of ‘Let It Be’.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner13 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Who is Monica Bellucci, the current partner of famous film director Tim Burton?

2 weeks ago

He was a figure in Mexico and they announced him in Central America as a bomb signing… and they fired him three days later!

January 17, 2023

The Three Wise Men have arrived in Chivas! The reinforcements appear registered and will be able to play in the debut against Monterrey in the Clausura 2023

January 6, 2023

The best ‘signing’ for Xavi’s Barça in 2023

January 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button