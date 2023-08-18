Dolly Parton reunites members of The Beatles in new version of ‘Let It Be’

Dolly Parton has invited the surviving members of The Beatles to participate in her new cover of ‘Let It Be’. There, Paul McCartney contributes on piano and backing vocals, while Ringo Starr is on drums. The song also features Mick Fleetwood on percussion and Peter Frampton on guitar.

This is the latest preview of Rock Star, the rock project that the country icon promised to do after being nominated and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The work will feature 30 songs including versions of ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Stairway to Heaven’, ‘Free Bird’ and others. In addition, the singer-songwriter composed nine original songs to complement it.

The album’s tracklist will be filled with guest stars including Richie Sambora, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry and Elton John. Besides ‘Let It Be’, the other singles from the album are already known: ‘World on Fire’, ‘We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You’, ‘Magic Man’ with Ann Wilson and ‘With Rob Halford’. Bygones’.

“I am deeply honored and proud to have had the opportunity to work with some of the greatest singers and musicians of all time,” Parton said in a previous statement. “It was an immense pleasure to be able to sing such iconic songs throughout the album.”

Rock Star It will be released on November 17, 2023, but when the time comes, you can hear his version of ‘Let It Be’.