Dolly Parton Wants to Be in ‘Run, Rose, Run’ If It Ever Becomes a Movie

Dolly Parton released her new album run rose run on March 4. The album is a companion album to a novel called run rose run which will premiere on March 7. The novel run rose run it was co-written by Parton and novelist James Patterson. On March 6, Parton and Patterson appeared on cbs sunday morning to discuss the novel, and Parton revealed that she wants to be in a run rose run movie if it was ever made.

The book run rose run It’s about AnnieLee, an up-and-coming country singer who moves to Nashville. While trying to start her own career, AnnieLee meets a retired singer named Ruthanna. In the audiobook of run rose runParton voices Ruthanna.

While Parton was able to provide the voice of Ruthanna, the singer-songwriter hopes to one day play the character on screen.

“I hope to get to play that character when we make a movie out of the book, which we hope to do at some point,” Parton said. cbs sunday morning.

The book incorporates Dolly Parton’s experience

While working with Patterson on the book, Parton provided insight into the music industry and her work in country music. Parton didn’t shy away from revealing the downsides of the industry.

“It shows a lot of the dark side that people who have been in it, like me, know, because they have lived through it,” Parton said in cbs sunday morning.

Parton continued: “You see all of that. All the managers, people who will rip you off, try to steal your songs, rip you off, do whatever. I’ve seen it all.”

In addition to helping Patterson with research, writing parts of the book, and voicing Ruthanna for the novel’s audiobook, Parton also wrote songs to accompany the book. The songs were released as a run rose run album on March 4.

“Well, he would send me pages and I would get song ideas,” Parton said in cbs sunday morning. “And all of a sudden, it was like, ta-da! You write songs, he writes books. And then, I started doing it, I didn’t think about anything.”

How ‘Run, Rose, Run’ was born

Patterson and Parton first met in 2019, when Patterson decided to fly to Nashville to ask Parton about working on the book together. On cbs sunday morningit was revealed that Parton picked up Patterson at the airport.

“I’m always there to pick it up. I wouldn’t dream of letting him come to town,” Parton said. “…that’s what you do out of respect. But I’m just not going to send anyone after him if I can be there.”

After meeting, Patterson and Parton hit it off. Because of this, the two of them decided to go ahead with the work on run rose run.

