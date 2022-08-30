Dolly Parton warned Miley Cyrus to be ‘careful’ and ‘careful’ with Liam Hemsworth

According to Dolly Parton, she doesn’t usually give advice. But she once had a few words she thought Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth could benefit from.

Dolly Parton is ‘so proud’ of her honorary goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Parton and Cyrus have a somewhat unique bond as Cyrus is Parton’s honorary goddaughter. And they started working together around the time of Hannah Montana.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus recalled the first time Parton joined the cast for a table read. “I had, like, pimple cream all over my face, and my pajamas were on,” she described, “and we all had our school backpacks on. »

Cyrus said Parton stole the show: “…She came in, in a pink silk dress! And her hair could barely fit through the door!

Parton praised Cyrus for his work ethic after the experience. She told Vanity Fair that she looked up to her “little goddaughter” as a “proud mom” during filming. According to her, she thought, “I’m so proud of you. »

Dolly Parton warned Miley Cyrus to be ‘careful’ in her marriage to Liam Hemsworth

In a 2016 interview with Digital Spy, Parton was asked what marriage advice she had for Cyrus and Hemsworth. She noted, “…I don’t give people advice,” but shared some wisdom she thinks could help, using her own long and successful marriage to Carl Dean as a model.

“Keep great respect for each other,” Parton said. “My husband and I respect each other. We have a lot in common. »

She continued, “I’m just saying be respectful and aware of the other person’s feelings and try to compromise when you need to. Never start arguing as it can become a habit and a pattern. Better to just walk away than to start throwing things back and forth and stuff.

Perhaps more importantly, she said, “I would say to be careful and careful,” adding, “And be loving and kind! »

Miley Cyrus said leaving Liam Hemsworth was a ‘healthy decision’

After meeting in 2009 while filming The last song, Cyrus and Hemsworth spent the next decade in and out of relationship limbo. They made their red carpet debut in March 2010 and announced their first engagement in 2012. But in September 2013, the wedding was officially called off (per Cosmopolitan).

They got together in 2015 and their engagement officially resumed in 2016. Cyrus and Hemsworth eventually married in December 2018 but separated in August 2019. Ultimately, she said she was relieved by their divorce in 2020.

Sources have suggested that Cyrus was exhausted from Hemsworth’s alleged hard partying, as indicated by a line from her song ‘Slide Away’ – apparently about him – in which she sang ‘Don’t want the whiskey and pills’ .

On the other hand, sources close to Hemsworth said he was “far too mainstream” to ever “share Miley with anyone.” They said he hoped for a fresh start after the split (per Cosmopolitan).

