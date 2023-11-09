Dolly Parton’s heartfelt tribute to her rarely seen husband, as she reveals the key to a lasting marriage

Dolly Parton has dedicated her first rock album to her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, and explained how they have kept their relationship alive and thriving for so long.

Ahead of the Queen of Country’s upcoming album “Rockstar,” Dolly said her new music is heavily inspired by her husband, to whom she has been devoted since 1966. Although the pair have shared a very private relationship over the years, Dolly is more than willing to flaunt it in public. Love for her partner with her latest release.









Dolly said that although she has always had a love and appreciation for rock music, her decision to make her debut album was largely influenced by her husband’s love of the genre. Dolly told ABC News: “I grew up with them, you know, just listening to so much great music with them for years,” she added: “Of course I already knew about rock in my early days. -Elvis and Jerry Lee and all of them – but it was Carl who really made me make the final decision to think, ‘You know what? I’ve got this great opportunity to do this, and I’m just going to do it. I am staying.'”

Dolly’s highly anticipated 30-track album includes collaborations with many renowned rockstars including Paul McCartney, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar and Miley Cyrus. Her new release will also include several classic rock songs, all of her husband’s favorites, including “Stairway to Heaven,” “Free Bird,” “Purple Rain,” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Although Dolly’s husband has always been a harsh critic, he gives his seal of approval to Dolly’s first rock album, describing the album as “very good”. Although some may find this a minor compliment, Dolly said that her husband’s approval of the album meant more to her than anyone else.





After being together for nearly 60 years, Dolly was asked what the secret of her long, healthy marriage was. She confidently replied that the foundation of their relationship is “great respect” for each other. Dolly’s relationship is a classic “opposites attract” situation, accepting that their differences are what has kept their love alive and thriving for so long.

Dolly told the news outlet: “We both have a great sense of humor and we both have fun being together,” adding: “We have different tastes in things but it works out really well because we have Is – it gives us things to talk about. But we have our own things that are perfect together, and that’s the strength of it. And we love each other.”

