Dolly Parton’s surprising reaction when Shirley MacLaine called her ‘cunning’

James 34 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Dolly Parton starred in the hit movie steel magnolias in 1989. Her co-stars included Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, and Julia Roberts. The “Love Is Like a Butterfly” singer had a surprising reaction after hearing MacLaine refer to her as “sly.”

Dolly Parton’s reaction to being called ‘sly’

Although being called cunning is not necessarily negative, it does tend to have negative connotations. When people are referred to as cunning, it is often implied that they are dishonest or greedy in some way.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Comedies on Netflix that will really make you laugh: don’t miss these movies | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Madea’s Homecoming Madea is a character created and played by comedian Tyler Perry with whom …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved