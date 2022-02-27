Dolly Parton’s surprising reaction when Shirley MacLaine called her ‘cunning’

Dolly Parton starred in the hit movie steel magnolias in 1989. Her co-stars included Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, and Julia Roberts. The “Love Is Like a Butterfly” singer had a surprising reaction after hearing MacLaine refer to her as “sly.”

Dolly Parton’s reaction to being called ‘sly’

Although being called cunning is not necessarily negative, it does tend to have negative connotations. When people are referred to as cunning, it is often implied that they are dishonest or greedy in some way.

During a 1992 interview, Parton was asked by Lorianne Crook to share her reaction to a comment her former co-star made about her. Crook went on to say that MacLaine referred to her as “cunning” during an interview with Barbara Walters. “Do you think it’s true?” Crook asks. Parton seemed taken by surprise, but she responded in an unexpected way.

“I think it’s true,” Parton says. “I took it as a compliment. A lot of people said, ‘Didn’t you get offended when he said you were cunning?’ I said, “No, if you’re looking up what the word cunning means.”

Parton went on to say that she is a business woman, just like MacLaine. She felt that MacLaine was probably referring to her business acumen. Parton seemed to think she was making too much of a fuss over drama that just wasn’t there.

“You know, I think both Shirley and I are entrepreneurs,” adds Parton. “She knows that I am very sharp and very alert and very aware of what is going on around me. And you have to think about the things you’re doing. And I think Shirley meant that as a great compliment to me. And because we’ve become friends over the years, and if not, how she sees me is her business. I mean, I think she meant it as a compliment. I guess I’m smart. What do you think?”

Dolly Parton’s thoughts on being a boss

An important part of hiring is making sure you have people around you who are focused on getting the job done and doing it well. in his book dream moreParton says she doesn’t want to work with people who are “inconsistent, unreliable and erratic.” She says that these qualities lead her to “climb a wall.”

For Parton, reliability is key. You need employees you can trust and who will help you achieve the goals you’ve set out to achieve. During an interview with People, Parton talks about her role as her boss. Although she wants to be respected, she also believes that it is important to behave with love.

“I think I’m a good boss,” Parton says. “I try to rule with love and compassion. But also, there’s a fine line that says, ‘She’s not a pushover.’ I am a fair and honest person. I like to be as friendly as possible and love the people who work with me, and I like being loved.”

What’s next for Dolly Parton?

Parton has many projects underway. Your book run rose run with James Patterson will be released soon. Parton also partnered with Duncan Hines on a collection of cake mixes and icing. Some of the flavors include banana, coconut, buttercream, and chocolate.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.