Dolomiti Energia cannot, Ceis instead freezes the increases in energy prices, zero increases in the bill – Chronicle

TRENTO. No increases for CEIS members on electricity bills for the first quarter of 2022

The model ofcooperative self-consumption as a tangible response to the emergency of the “dear bill”

The new extraordinary records of the rise in the prices of wholesale energy products (almost doubled in the spot markets of natural gas and electricity in the period September-December 2021) and of CO2 emission permits, would have led to the first months of 2022 to a 65% increase in the electricity bill.

CEIS (Consorzio Elettrico Industriale Stenico, serves the Giudicarie), having become aware of the critical situation for citizens and businesses, intervened managing to cancel this important increase. The bill for members, therefore, will be similar to those of the last quarter of 2021, already mitigated by the discounts applied from time to time. It is an intervention that required a substantial modification of the tariff model applied, which makes cooperative self-consumption the main instrument of this result. The energy self-produced and consumed by the shareholders was therefore disconnected from that purchased on the market at record prices to supplement the non self-sufficiency of own production.

This intervention is in addition to the government intervention, which, despite the maneuver, would have brought the increase for the typical family to + 55% compared to the previous quarter. The intervention of the CEIS puts on the table about 700,000 euros considering the first quarter of 2022 alone, leaving them in the availability of the Members and in fact, therefore, of the territory of the External Giudicarie.

“It is worth noting – comments the Director Gianluca Schiavi – that this intervention is made possible by the particular condition of the CEIS as a self-consumption cooperative society, which involves the entire community and regulates its energy batches by enhancing the energy produced by the cooperative and self-consumed by the members. Unfortunately, we are not in a self-sufficient condition. This forces us to purchase significant quantities of energy at record market prices, burdening the Cooperative with costs, especially in recent dry months which have reduced production and forced the purchase of greater quantities of energy ”.

President Dino Vaia he continues: “The CEIS Cooperative is open to any citizen or company of the External Giudicarie that shares the cooperative agreement. The involvement of the community in the affairs of the cooperative is important, even if not sufficient, to achieve the goal of maximum benefit. Right now we are a long way from this situation. Beyond the contingent moment, it is also the perspective that worries: the production deficit compared to the demand of the Members pushes us to look for perspective solutions. The benefits obtained must not be taken for granted: they are not and will be even less so in the near future, considering the increase in energy demand for the next few years “.

The cooperative is in fact engaged in the search for new opportunities for production from renewable sources, both online and offline. It is not an easy match, but it is fundamental. The same community of Members, whether public or private, can contribute within the limits of existing possibilities, for example by making spaces available on roofs or by selling their existing photovoltaic systems to CEIS if of interest, realizing an immediate financial return. .

It is undisputed that Community self-consumption is strategic to respond effectively to situations such as the current one and that it should be extended, especially in terms of energy availability. If we think that Trentino has resources exceeding 100% of its energy needs, it is clear that a model of community self-consumption, a priority in the management of energy concessions, would respond in a consistent and democratic way to emergency situations such as the current one.

The Provincial law for the issue of new concessions for production from hydroelectric sources, it actually rewards self-production and self-consumption entities and CEIS will do everything possible to push this model and to access the opportunities that this prospect could open up.