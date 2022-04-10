Dolores Fonz shared a photo with Freedomhis 11 year old daughter that he had with Gael Garcia Bernal.

The actress decided to honor the little girl on her birthday and uploaded unpublished photos of her. “Today this person who came to improve everything is 11 years old. Freedom of my heart, I love you,” said the actress along with her photos.

Dolores Fonzi is also Lázaro’s mother.who is already 13 years old. Both are children of the Mexican actor, with whom the actress was in a relationship for 8 years.

Dolores Fonzi shared a photo with her daughter: this is how Libertad is today

In 2014 the break between them was made official and they also confirmed that they maintain an excellent relationship. However, the bond between them began with a media scandal when rumors circulated that Natalie Portman had traveled to Buenos Aires to discover Gael’s alleged infidelity with Dolores Fonzi.

Regarding this step through media life, Dolores clarified that she was never the third in discord. “The truth is, she appeared here and it seemed exciting to me, I don’t know, I didn’t understand. Is she Natalie Portman? I saw it from the place of an actress. What was armed around it was more scandalous,” she expressed in Los Mammones .

“I want to say that I have known the father of my children for a long time, I say because I did not break anything, “he added.

Dolores Fonzi and Gael Garcia Bernal.