Dolph Lundgren, actor of ‘Aquaman’, on Amber Heard on the set

After six weeks of trial Johnny Depp Y AmberHeard, details were revealed about the actress’s participation in Aquaman 2. Warner Bros. assured in one of the hearings that Heard’s permanence had been persuaded by Jason Momoa.

However, the protagonist of the film was not the only one who showed a gesture of support for the actress, Dolph Lundgrena fellow cast member on the DC film, also made positive comments about Amber.

What did Dolph Lundgren say about Amber Heard?

Dolph Lundgren, who plays the role of Nereus, father of Mere (Amber Heard) in both installments of Aquaman, expressed some of his experiences on set.

“It’s great. I worked with her on the first installment of Aquaman and now the second. We shot last fall in London,” Lundgren said in an interview with Colin Waynel, CEO of Redline Steel.

He also stressed that he always found her to be a very nice person, adding that Amber’s interaction with the team was always very friendly.

“It’s amazing, I had a great experience with her. She is very nice, she was kind to the team, nice to everyone, very down to earth. ”

On the other hand, Lundgren recalled that after the birth of the actress’s baby, Heard appeared with him on set to keep him close.

“She had her newborn baby with her; She was accompanied by the babysitter to the set, which was quite sweet, ”she stated.

Amber Heard and the filming of Aquaman

During the trial that Johnny Depp undertook against Amber Heard, the actress stated in court that after her ex-husband’s accusations, her development in the film was affected, as she noted that her communication with the producer “stopped” and, subsequently, he noted that his role was significantly reduced.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script, where I noticed that they had removed action scenes that represented my character; it was about a fight in the film,” she testified.

In his testimony, Heard pointed out on more than one occasion the consequences that Depp’s demand had on his professional life: “They just took a lot of scenes out of my script,” he stressed.

It should be noted that in early 2022, it was revealed that Mera, the character played by Amber Heard in Aquaman, had a total of 10 minutes on screen. The reaction of the actress’s detractors and supporters of Depp was to launch a request for Warner Bros. to remove the scenes from the tape, however the producer has not commented on the matter.

According to the latest news from the studio, Aquaman 2 It will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023.