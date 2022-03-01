Dolph Lundgren explains why ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will be ‘awesome’ (exclusive)

ads

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to DC’s Aquaman movie, is set to hit theaters in December and actor Dolph Lundgren, who plays King Nereus in Aquaman, will return for the sequel to reprise his role. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Lundgren, who teased some details about what fans can expect from the 13th movie in the DC Extended Universe.

“Well, I’d say the script is better than the first one,” Lundgren told PopCulture exclusively. “It got stronger and the cast is great. You know, it’s a tremendous movie. James Wan is a genius, the guy who runs it. I mean, he not only creates this incredible underwater universe, but he is also very good ». Stay in the characters and the story. So I think… I hope to see it myself, and I think it’s going to be… It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind movie. That’s how I feel. It’s a tremendous, huge, huge project.”

When Aquaman was released in 2018, it was the sixth DC movie. But while it garnered solid reviews from critics, Aquaman made a lot of money at the box office, grossing $335.1 million in the United States and more than $1.1 billion worldwide, making it DC’s go-to movie. highest grossing at the time.

Lundgren returns to the franchise along with Jason Momoa, who plays the title character. Also starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), and Nicole Kidman (Atlanna). Lundgren’s character is the king of Xebel and Mera’s father.

While the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hasn’t been revealed, it will likely take place after the events of the first film. At the end of Aquaman, viewers see Aquaman become the king of the seven seas. But in a mid-credits scene, David/Black Manta, who is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is rescued by Dr. Stephen Shin played by Randall Park. David seeks revenge on Aquaman after his father died trying to kill him.

If Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is successful, it could lead to more projects in that universe. Could it mean that we will possibly see King Nereus in his own series? “No. It’s fine,” Lundgren said. “I will stay by Aquaman and Mera’s side. No. I think that’s enough. I think he could stay with the others.”

