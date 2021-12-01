Dolph Lundgren has confirmed that there are plans for a Rocky spin-off

Dolph Lundgren has stated that there are ample possibilities of starting a spin-off of Rocky, centered around the iconic villain Ivan Drago, the iconic boxer who fought Rocky in the fourth chapter of the franchise and who we later found in the second chapter of Creed.

The statements of Dolph Lundgren

The 64-year-old Swedish action star first played the role of Drago, the monstrous USSR-backed boxer, as he battled Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in Rocky IV of 1985.

As we all know, in the classic sequel, Drago’s supreme force killed Rocky’s friend, Apollo Creed, in the ring, leading to a revenge match full of grudge. The character returned in Creed II of 2018 in which Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is faced with the son of his father’s killer. In the film Rocky Balboa will be the mentor of the young protagonist, while Ivan Drago will train his son.

Speaking of a fight scene deleted from Creed II that he would see Rocky and Drago fight once again, the actor, although he called that moment “a fan thing”, revealed:

“It seemed to me it was a good scene. It was also a moment clearly aimed at fans. A small, brief confrontation that seemed to work properly. But the director and MGM thought it was too foreign to the film, that it didn’t add anything. By the way: there are discussions within MGM about making an entire spin-off dedicated to Ivan Drago, so maybe something more could actually come. “

So, even though the actor hasn’t confirmed any other details about his character’s future development plans, confirmed that plans are being made to start a spin-off on Drago. We therefore look forward to new developments.

