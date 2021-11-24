Dolph Lundgren, Ivan Drago of Rocky IV, prefers the Cavallino di Maranello to the Italian Stallone

The turning point in 1985 in the role of the impressive Russian boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. Then many action films that consolidated its popularity.

His career will forever be marked by that role. But so be it. Dolph Lundgren certainly can’t complain. His Ivan Drago in Rocky IV has consigned him to the history of cinema. Although the rest of the career was not particularly exciting. However, from the photo we found, it doesn’t seem like you’re having a bad time …

Of Swedish nationality, in Sydney he became the singer’s bodyguard Grace Jones and began a relationship with her. After a small role in the James Bond movie 007 – Moving Target (in the role of a KGB henchman), the breakthrough came in 1985 in the role of the imposing boxer Russian Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, and has since become one of the most popular action and martial arts actors in Hollywood. However, in his career, many of these films will in fact be b-movies.

His “Ti spiezzo in due” is one of the most iconic and repeated phrases by the public in the history of cinema. He returned to the limelight for having starred in all the films of the saga Mercenaries. Written and conceived precisely from that Sylvester Stallone, protagonist of Rocky and with whom Dolph will establish a beautiful friendship after the part in the fourth chapter of the epic of the boxer. Always with Stallone and in the umpteenth chapter of Rocky’s story, we will see him recently in Creed II.

With two beauties next to him

In short, also thanks to Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren is not doing so badly. In the photo we propose is located at Beverly Hills. An iconic place identified as a paradise for Hollywood stars in the collective imagination.

We see him alongside two beauties of great value. The first is his girlfriend. Beautiful, very blond and much younger than him. Evidently Dolph exerts the charm of the mature man. Speaking of charm, it cannot fail to convey it Ferrari Scaglietti white in color that we see immortalized in the photo posted on Instagram.

Supercar produced by the car manufacturer from Maranello, with a 65º water-cooled 12-cylinder V engine of 5748.36 cm³ with double overhead camshaft distribution with electronic ignition and injection Bosch Motronic ME7. The power delivered is 540 hp and the maximum torque is approximately 590 N⋅m at 5,250 rpm. The top speed is 320 km / h with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in about 4.2 seconds. Name in honor of the historic designer, Sergio Scaglietti, who has collaborated with the Prancing Horse since the 1950s.

