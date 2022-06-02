Dolph Lundgren Shares Opinions About Amber Heard Awaiting Johnny Depp Trial Verdict

Dolph Lundgren shared his opinion on Amber Heard after working with her on the movies of Aquaman.

The action movie star participated alongside Heard in the DC franchise, whose first film was released in 2018. A sequel was filmed and will be released in 2023.

Heard is being sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for $50 million for allegedly implying that he mistreated her in an op-ed for Washington Post 2018. Although she did not mention it specifically, Depp claims that her accusations affected her ability to work.

Lundgren brought up Heard after a petition to remove her from the upcoming sequel reached 4.5 million signatures.

Amber Heard stars alongside Dolph Lundgren in ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The actor, who plays Nereus in the films, told Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne: “She was great. I worked with her on the first of Aquaman, now in the second. We shot last fall in London.”

He added, “She’s wonderful, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, attentive to the crew, attentive to everyone, very humble. She had her newborn baby with her on set along with the babysitter, which was Pretty cute”.

Heard previously condemned the campaign to remove her from the film and denied that the outcome of the Depp libel case had any impact on her own franchise.

“Paid rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate [las decisiones de casting] because they have no basis in reality,” Heard said in a statement. “Only the fans made Aquaman Y Aquaman 2 were reality. I’m excited to start next year.”

Meanwhile, the star Dirty DancingJennifer Grey, who had a brief engagement with Depp in the 1980s, said she “no longer recognizes” the actor.

Gray has been sharing his views on the actor’s trial while promoting his new memoir, titled Out of the Corner.

A jury is currently deliberating on the verdict.

