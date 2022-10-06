domain of infectious pathology of internists

Manuel Méndez Bailón, president of Somimaca; Jesús Díez Manglano, president of SEMI; and Antonio Ramos Martínez, coordinator of the FEMI Infectious Diseases Working Group.

Is a obligation“that the internist dominates the infectious pathology. With these words, Antonio Ramos Martínez, coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Working Group of the Spanish Foundation for Internal Medicine (FEMI), wanted to show the importance of the XII Conference on Infectious Diseases that has been opened this Thursday in Madrid.

“Internal Medicine professionals have to be updated and have in-depth knowledge about these pathologies. Right now, we live with information overload and many times we do not know how to handle it. For all this, it is necessary to make a rational use of diagnostic and treatment means”, Ramos stated.

In this sense, he has reflected on the profile of patients, who are increasingly “Older”, a factor that must also be taken into account. In fact, on many occasions, the infectious disease is related to the patient contact with the healthcare systemhence the responsibility of the internists.

He has also appealed to the responsibility of professionals when making decisions and not trying”control focus through antibiotics.” “Sometimes we pretend fix with antibiotics what the surgeon or the interventional radiologist must do,” he explained.

Infections, the first cause of admission

For its part, Manuel Mendez Bailonpresident of the Society of Internal Medicine of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha (Somimaca), also participated in the inauguration of this event, where he underlined the role of internists when it comes to give medical dischargessince they take care of half of them and the “step forward” they gave when the pandemic hit.

“Internists have to manage infections well because it is the first cause of entry of our services”, assured Méndez. For this reason, he considered that this conference will serve for the attendees to acquire “better skills in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases”.

Finally, Jesus Diez Manglanopresident of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), has pointed out that the communicable diseases they are “fully in the field of internists”, hence the need to continue celebrating this event.

“The work of the internist is essential for the good fate of the patient. We can save a prosthesis or even the ability to walk if he receives good medical treatment, accompanying the surgical specialist”, he stated.

Training and specialization of internists

In addition, Díez has taken the opportunity to specify the commitment to the SEMI training and specialization. “We have multiplied by ten the scholarships abroad for residents and non-residents. For a professional to go to a center of excellence abroad is going to have a benefit throughout the system when the professional returns to Spain”, he maintained.

In this same sense, it has specified that the 44 percent of students enrolled in courses are not members of the society and many others come from other countries. “This means that we have attractiveness for other professionals other specialties and from other countries,” said Díez.

With these three voices has begun the journey that will last two days and has returned to resume face-to-face This meeting will deal with topics such as monkey poxSexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), antibiotic resistance or Covid-19, among others.