Domenico Vacca’s Julie Bag turns 20 – Fashion

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 16 – The Julie Bag, an iconic bag model created by the stylist Domenico Vacca, turns 20.



The bag was designed in 2002 by the US-based designer, defined with some emphasis by the New York Times as “the king of luxury”. In fact, today Vacca is one of the favorite designers of costume designers and Hollywood stars: he dresses Denzel Washington in American Gangster and his friend Forest Whitaker in the Goodfather of Harlem series and in the films The night does not wait and Marriage in the family. Michael Douglas in the famous The Kominsky method also wears his clothes.



The Julie Bag is preferred by Ivana Trump, who bought six in different crocodile colors, but also by Brooke Shields, Glenn Close, Queen Latifah and Renée Zellweger.



The sheikh of Qatar Sheikha Moza bini Nasser also has two in crocodile. The Julie Bag has also appeared in films and television series including Lipstick Jungle, Entourage, Just Wright, New in Town.



The bag is named after the designer’s ex-wife, Julie Vacca, an American fashion icon. It is a creation with a round, soft shape, the leather plays with a puff design without metal accessories.



The Julie Bag has been the protagonist of the Domenico Vacca fashion shows during New York Fashion Week for several years as well as in the Domenico Vacca boutiques (the last one opened last December in Rome) and has also had great success in the Harrods stores in London and Tzum in Fly. She has won several awards, is made in four different sizes and is offered by the Vacca maison every season in twenty different colors and in four types of leather.



(HANDLE).

