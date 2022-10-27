Domestic violence: aggression between couples increased by 26% in 2022, according to Legal Medicine

Within Colombian homes, violence has increased by 22.9%. colprensa



According to the most recent statistical bulletin of the Colombian Institute of Legal Medicine, corresponding to September 2022, it is possible to determine that cases of intimate partner violence have increased by 26% compared to the first nine months of 2021. While last year 24,205 cases were reported, this year at least 30,492 occurred, not counting those that have not been reported.

The forensic entity indicated that the total number of cases of domestic violence has increased: in 2021, 36,997 were reported and this year there are 45,472, that is, Within Colombian homes, violence has increased by 22.9%.

The bulletin classifies these incidents of domestic violence, according to who the victim was. For long, intimate partner violence is the most reported to the authorities: 67% of cases of domestic violence are of this type. 9.75% of complaints referred to violence against children and adolescents (4,434 cases); 3.86% of aggressions were against older adults (1,754 cases) and 19.33% corresponded to unspecified violence against relatives (8,792 cases).

Women were victims in 77.53% of cases of domestic violence of all kinds. In cases of violence against minors, 52% occurred against girls and adolescents, while 54.5% of victims of violence against older adults were women. Nevertheless, the percentage of victims of intimate partner violence is shocking: 86.5% of them were women.

The city that recorded the highest number of complaints for domestic violence was Bogotá: In these nine months, 1,374 cases of violence against children and adolescents were reported, 377 assaults against older adults, 6,790 cases of violence between couples and 2,008 cases of assaults between family members to be identified, for a total of 10,549 cases. In second place is Medellin: 230 reports of violence against minors, 146 against the elderly, 1,658 cases of violence between couples and 590 episodes of violence between other family members, for a total of 2,264 complaints. Cali reported 1,587 cases of domestic violence and Villavicencio had 1,061 more reports.

You may be interested in: Captured magistrate Bernardo López, of the Superior Court of Barranquilla, for alleged sexual abuse

In 2022, 19,116 people have undergone legal medical examinations for alleged cases of sexual violence against them. These are 3,694 more cases than in 2021, so these incidents would also be on the rise. Women are the main victims of this type of crime: 16,885 of the people examined were female, which corresponds to 88.3% of the complainants.

It is also worrying that minors would be the main victims of sexual abuse, since 15,823 of the legal medical tests were carried out on children and adolescents under 18 years of age. This corresponds to 82.7% of the victims of this crime.

The city in which the most complaints of sexual violence were received during these first nine months was Bogotá, with 3,853 cases. The second city was Medellín, with 686 reports, while the third was Cali, with 573 cases, and the fourth was Cartagena, with 486 complaints.

KEEP READING:

Shooting at the party in Puerto Colombia: revenge is the new hypothesis of the authorities

He had been captured nine times and was caught at home assaulting his partner in Bogotá

Violent deaths have increased in 2022, according to Legal Medicine