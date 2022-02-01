Domestic violence, Manchester United’s Greenwood arrested. The partner shows the bruises: “Here’s what it does to me”

Now everything has disappeared from social networks. Harriet Robson, girlfriend of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, had published a series of images on his Instagram profile earlier today. Photos of bruises on her legs, blood leaking from her lips, and even an audio of a raging argument between her and her boyfriend. All accompanied by a comment: “To all those who want to know what Mason Greenwood really does to me.” According to the British media, the footballer has now been arrested on charges of assault and rape. Greenwood was also currently excluded from training, with an official note the company specified that “it does not condone violence of any kind”.

Greenwood (class 2001) and Robson had known each other since high school. Their relationship, however, had already ended in September 2020. Then the player at the end of the match with the England shirt was found in a hotel room together with a teammate and two models of Icelandic origin. Manchester police have not officially confirmed the player’s arrest, although all the circumstances of the case are made clear in the press release: “A man of about twenty was arrested on charges of violence and assault following the diffusion, of which we are aware, of images of abuse and physical violence posted by a woman ». Investigators are verifying all allegations.

INSTAGRAM | One of the images published by Harriet Robson

