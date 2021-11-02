Domestic worker and maid: how the contract changes

Domestic worker and maid: what are the differences between the two professions? (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook)

The contract does it change between the two working figures?

If you are interested in the subject and want to know more about the classification and the employment contract of the two professions, continue reading the article.

How domestic workers fit

Housework is defined for all purposes as a subordinate relationship regulated by a contract.

For this reason, it is essential to define the specific categories of the different types of domestic workers and the differences that exist in the duties, rights and duties to be respected for employees and employers.

First of all, the classification of the collaborator or domestic worker depends on the duties and experience of the worker in question.

Below, here are the 5 different levels established by the collective agreement:

TO : general domestic workers, with less than 12 months of experience or at the first experience;

: general domestic workers, with less than 12 months of experience or at the first experience; AS : employees with specific experience and skills who perform tasks under the control of the employer;

: employees with specific experience and skills who perform tasks under the control of the employer; B and BS : collaborators with specific experience and skills, who perform tasks at executive level;

: collaborators with specific experience and skills, who perform tasks at executive level; C and CS : domestic collaborators with specific theoretical and technical knowledge who operate with autonomy and responsibility;

: domestic collaborators with specific theoretical and technical knowledge who operate with autonomy and responsibility; D and DS: collaborators with the necessary professional requirements who hold positions characterized by responsibility, decision-making autonomy and coordination.

Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel.

Domestic worker and domestic worker: differences

No specific distinctions are made between collaborator or domestic worker and home helps on the basis of the collective agreement.

The legislation includes the figure of home helps within the broader definition of domestic service workers.

In particular the workers who are dedicated to the care of some family members and to the care of the house they don’t have different treatments, but they are framed only on the basis of experience and duties.

The figure of housekeeper (abbreviation for family collaborators that has become common to indicate cleaners, housekeepers and butlers) it must be framed in one of the levels that we saw in the previous paragraph.

If you want to know more about rest, duties and salaries, we recommend that you read our in-depth analysis.

We hope we have clarified a bit, but if you still have doubts about the difference between the figure of a domestic worker and that of a maid, do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.