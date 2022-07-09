DOMi and JD Beck, the new phenomena of jazz-funk

She is a keyboardist and French. He is a drummer and an American. From Herbie Hancock to Ariana Grande, everyone is snapping up these two virtuoso musicians aged 22 and 19. But don’t call them miracles!

In a house located thirty minutes from Dallas, in the middle of the night, DOMi and JD Beck scrutinize screens on which they try to shoot down heavily armed enemies. We are with the parents of the young man, 19, addicted to video games Valorant. She, 22, knocks out dozens of opponents on Overwatch and World of Warcraft, four or five hours per evening, until 4 o’clock in the morning. But when they emerge at midday, it is, for another four or five hours, another music. He on the drums, she on the synthesizer, they put the finishing touches to their duo, whose first album, between soul and rap, was released on the label of American star Anderson .Paak. Waited for three years, NOT TiGHT is a UFO in the sky of jazz-funk and experimental hip-hop.

With these two, the interview begins in Los Angeles and continues in Dallas – they split their lives between the two cities. JD Beck is Texan and likes to find the rural calm of the family home. But DOMi Louna, born Domitille Degalle, is French. She grew up in Nancy with parents convinced that she and her two years older would be musicians. To the point of unschooling them immediately. “I don’t remember having done a single day of school, says DOMi, who was already strumming at 2 years old. For me, who only knew that, it was normal. But there are a lot of prejudices about it and it wasn’t always easy for my parents. » Lacking money, the siblings practice on a DIY drum kit and a poor quality synthesizer. “I didn’t have a real piano until I was 14”, said the one who then swallowed CDs borrowed from the media library and immersed herself in Beethoven concertos, the dexterity of pianist Oscar Peterson (1925-2007) and the Cologne Concert by Keith Jarrett.