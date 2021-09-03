Dominance is decreasing, so the glory of Bitcoin passes in the crypto world

Only at the beginning of 2018, during the bursting of the bubble inflated in the last part of the previous year, the dominance of Bitcoin was even lower than today.

Compared to its all-time high reached on 13 April, the capitalization of Bitcoin fell (as of 9 September) by 20.59% in absolute terms. In the same period, the capitalization of the entire crypto universe, excluding Bitcoin, increased by 44% and is close to updating the all-time high reached on 14 May (one month after the peak of the BTC).

The decline in the relative weight of Bitcoin is, in the long run, a physiological factor due to the increase in available alternatives. However, in recent months the phenomenon has been so evident that it suggests different explanations. The growing awareness of its environmental impact may have contributed to curbing the race of the most famous cryptocurrency. The consensus system known as proof of work, which for the moment seems the most “secure”, is also responsible for the huge energy consumption necessary for the transaction process on the blockchain.

The alternatives to this model, however, are gaining more and more visibility. Ethereum itself announced within the year the transition to the proof of stake system, which would drastically reduce the electricity consumed by this blockchain. Other promising innovations such as Polkadot, and its easily extendable and scalable blockchain promise functional characteristics preferable to those of the original blockchain introduced with in Bitcoin. The possible success of these and other alternatives may have led to the greater diversification observed in recent months.