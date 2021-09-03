Dominance is decreasing, so the glory of Bitcoin passes in the crypto world

Investor interest is increasingly focusing on other projects, Ethereum and beyond
The capitalization of Bitcoin in relation to the rest of the market, known as Bitcoin dominance, is in sharp decline: since the beginning of the year it has gone from 71% to 41%. Only in 2018, after the burst of the first big bubble, was it lower
Here’s what this phenomenon means for those looking for revenue opportunities in the cryptocurrency world
According to TradingView data, Bitcoin’s capitalization at the start of the year made up over 71% of the cryptocurrency market. Today (September 3) that percentage, known as Bitcoin dominance, has dropped to 41%.
During the same period, Ethereum (or rather, Ether), the main rival of the coin invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, went from representing 10.8% of the total crypto capitalization to 20.5%. The phenomenon, however, concerns most of the alt-coins. Even excluding the most well-known names such as (Xrp, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tether, Binance coin), the set of “minor” cryptocurrencies has increased its relevance, again in terms of capitalization of the total, from approximately 6.4% to 13% current.
Compared to its all-time high reached on 13 April, the capitalization of Bitcoin fell (as of 9 September) by 20.59% in absolute terms. In the same period, the capitalization of the entire crypto universe, excluding Bitcoin, increased by 44% and is close to updating the all-time high reached on 14 May (one month after the peak of the BTC).
The decline in the relative weight of Bitcoin is, in the long run, a physiological factor due to the increase in available alternatives. However, in recent months the phenomenon has been so evident that it suggests different explanations. The growing awareness of its environmental impact may have contributed to curbing the race of the most famous cryptocurrency. The consensus system known as proof of work, which for the moment seems the most “secure”, is also responsible for the huge energy consumption necessary for the transaction process on the blockchain.
The alternatives to this model, however, are gaining more and more visibility. Ethereum itself announced within the year the transition to the proof of stake system, which would drastically reduce the electricity consumed by this blockchain. Other promising innovations such as Polkadot, and its easily extendable and scalable blockchain promise functional characteristics preferable to those of the original blockchain introduced with in Bitcoin. The possible success of these and other alternatives may have led to the greater diversification observed in recent months.
The space that Bitcoin can keep in the future, according to the analyst, will be that of a “store of value able to hedge against inflation risk “. This argument is based on the programmatically increasingly limited supply of Bitcoin, which should, in theory, keep the new availability of this currency artificially low compared to how much its demand could grow. This mechanism would sustain, over time, a steady appreciation of Bitcoin compared to traditional currencies. Many other variables, however, can upset this balance, starting with the constant threat of regulatory tightening on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
