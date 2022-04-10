dominance of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in Australia; Verstappen was left out

Checo Pérez could do nothing to stand between Leclerc and the flag in Melbourne

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) reinforced its leadership in the World Cup Formula 1 by winning this Sunday Australian Grand Prixthe third round of the championship, which was held on the semi-urban circuit of Albert Parkwhere the mexican Czech Perez (Red Bull)) achieved the sixteenth podium of his career in the premier class, finishing second.

Charles Leclerc, The 24-year-old, who started from pole position, signed his fourth victory in F1 -the second of the year- by winning clearly, also setting the fastest lap, ahead of Czech Perezsecond in melbourneand from English George Russell (Mercedes), who completed the podium; in a race that the double Spanish world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished seventeenth; and in which his compatriot Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) He had to leave, after crashing -without major consequences- in the third of the 58 laps.

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull)the last world champion, also abandoned – with 19 laps to go – a race in which the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) finished fourth, ahead of the two McLaren of his compatriot Lando Norris and the Australian Daniel Ricciardosixth this Sunday before his fans.

Charles Leclerc celebrates his victory in Melbourne, Australia. Getty

The French Esteban Ocon (Alpine) was seventh, ahead of Finn Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).

another rooster, Pierre GaslyAlpha Tauri, finished ninth; and the thai Alexander Albon (Williams) also entered the points, finishing tenth this Sunday in Australia.

Leclerc now leads the World Cup with 71 points, 34 more than Russell; and with a 38 advantage over Sainz, who is third overall.

The next race, Emilia Romagna Grand Prixwill be held on April 24 at the circuit of Imola (Italy).