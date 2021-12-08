“Dominant within the next few weeks”

Omicron, I’m eleven cases connected to Italy. The latest is a 30-year-old Japanese who found positive at Tokyo airport, returning from a holiday in our country. Seven are part of the Caserta cluster, originated by the manager who returned positive from South Africa. Two others have been reported in recent days in Bolzano and Vicenza. Yesterday the confirmation arrived from the laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Aou of Sassari that also the 28-year-old rugby player, who returned from Joahnnesburg, was infected by the new variant identified in Botswana and South Africa. Fortunately, he did not transmit the virus to anyone, also because once he returned to Alghero he wisely isolated himself.

Interesting data from the tests to which 43 passengers on the Amsterdam-Fiumicino flight and 118 passengers on the Fiumicino-Alghero flight were subjected, used by the young athlete to return to Sardinia after the first leg between South Africa and the Netherlands. No one tested positive and this represents an important demonstration that, thanks to the constant air exchange guaranteed by the Hepa filters on airplanes, transmission is not so easy, even for a very contagious variant such as the Omicron.

This conclusion, however, must be taken with a grain of salt: the 118 passengers of the Fiumicino-Alghero flight are still in quarantine and today will be subjected to a control swab. Both the manager of Caserta and the rugby player had performed a test before leaving and were negative, therefore it will also be necessary to reflect on the reliability of the tampons in identifying the contagion of the new variant. The eleventh case of Omicron linked to our country appears to be – even if new confirmations are needed – that of a thirty-year-old Japanese who, according to local media reports, had been in Italy for a long time and returned with a stopover in Frankfurt. In Haneda, one of Tokyo’s two airports, he was swab on arrival, tested positive for Omicron.

The man was vaccinated with Moderna (second dose in August), a detail that also unites him to the Sardinian rugby player, the manager of Caserta and his family. So few cases don’t do statistics, but they seem to confirm scientists’ fear that Omicron bypasses vaccine protection. In the same way, however, there is another element that unites the eleven infected Italians: all are asymptomatic or with very mild symptoms (even the manager’s mother and mother-in-law, elderly). It is necessary to understand if this happens thanks to the protection of the vaccine or because on average the symptoms of Omicron are, on average, lighter, as also confirmed by Anthony Fauci.

However, another data must be added: i infections in South Africa are increasing at rates never seen before and even if it were true (it remains to be demonstrated) that there are fewer severe cases compared to other variants, when a very high number of people become infected, even a low percentage of non-light disease is enough to send serious wheezing hospitals. By now Omicron is running fast: in the United Kingdom alone there are 336 infections and the Minister of Health Javid explained: “No one ended up in hospital, but we are facing a community broadcast“.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia explains: “Omicron will become the dominant variant likely within the next few weeks or at least a month“. According to the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, “several EU countries – Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain – have also detected cases without an epidemiological link with areas in which it is documented or presumed to be a community broadcast. This indicates that an undetected community broadcast may be in progress in these countries. ‘

Eighteen European countries have already found the new variant. Reports of infections from Omicron (although almost always a consequence of travel to Africa) arrive from all over the world: Russia, Nepal, Thailand, Argentina, USA. The blocking of flights did not stop the variant which was probably already in Europe and America for a few weeks. The reactions of the African states were very harsh. According to Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigeria’s high commissioner for the United Kingdom, the restrictions imposed by the British “are an apartheid of travel”.

The South African scientist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the laboratory of the sequencing platform is also very harsh: «If the world continues to punish Africa for having discovered Omicron and scientists use our data, who will share other data again in the future? They blocked Africa and caused enormous economic costs. Countries around the world instead of helping are now stockpiling more vaccines for boosters, antivirals, genotyping reagents. With our data, drug companies are developing vaccines for Omicron, who will they go to first? Who will profit? Will the profits go to developed countries and will Africa suffer the economic damage? “