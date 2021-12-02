domination and second victory in the super-g of Beaver Creek

Two years after his first World Cup victory, the Swiss exalts himself in the opening round of poker in Colorado, clearly ahead of Matthias Mayer, but how many regrets for Pinturault! Cases in the top ten, Paris comes out almost immediately (without references starting second).

Sixth career victory, the second of the season after the inaugural giant in Soelden, an encore on the “Birds of Prey” that he tamed in 2019 (last time around here) for his first hurray in CdM, third seal in super-g and leadership of the increasingly solid general.

Well, the long weekend in Beaver Creek really started in the best way for Marco Odermatt, who literally dominates the first of the two super-gs in Colorado, relegating Matthias Mayer to second position, with a good 78 cents behind, while the Canadian Broderick Thompson snatches an unexpected third, considering the many mistakes of other big names in a very complicated race, 95 cents from the Nidwalden for the first podium in the maximum circuit, starting with bib number 35.

Odermatt who, starting with n ° 7, studied very well what Mayer and Kriechmayr did in particular, painting 68 almost perfect seconds and risking only a little on the final jump; the world champion and holder of the SG crystal ball, a bit too conservative, was down from the podium by 7 cents (1 “02 from the winner), preceded also by Andreas Sander, who lost the chance of the first top 3 in CdM (after the world silver downhill in Cortina) with the inclusion of Thompson.

The one who perhaps has the most regrets of all, however, is Alexis Pinturault who places 6th at 1 ”13, but he had the pass for 2nd place practically in his pocket when the most seemed to be done, before making everything wrong in the final and leaving almost 8 tenths on the plate.

One hundredth behind the transalpine, who loses further ground in the long-distance fight with Odermatt, here is the great return of Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, but in 9th position one can smile also for the good result of Mattia Casse who, on the track where he was fourth in the 2015 (on the day of Marcel Hirscher’s only super-g victory), he pays 1 ”32 and finishes not too far from the dream of the first podium in CdM. A good sign after the difficulties of Lake Louise, in a completely different technical context.

The Italjet instead sheds bitter tears for Dominik Paris, first of all not exactly lucky with the bib draw, having drawn a 2 which in the end will be decisive in such a situation, given that the pitfalls of the Norwegian track, practically the blue leader does not he was able to see them with Matthieu Bailet who immediately fell in front of him. “Domme” tried with great courage on the opening wall, signing what will later remain the best partial overall (with over 3 tenths on Odermatt), only to make a mistake just before the link and finish out.

A couple of doors later, in the most critical passage, Kilde, Franz and Baumann ended their race, but the errors of Cochran-Siegle and a Christof Innerhofer also arrived who will then pay 2 “70, leaving every chance of a decent placement in another difficult day for him, who finished in 31st position.

Matteo Marsaglia collected four points, but it was a good opportunity in these conditions, even with bib number 55, and the 27th place certainly cannot satisfy the one who won on the Birds of Prey in 2012, while Riccardo Tonetti (35 °), Guglielmo Bosca (36th), Lele Buzzi (39th) and rookie Nicolò Molteni, in the running for the dream in the points area until the last intermediate, before making a mistake and finishing more than 4 seconds behind Odermatt.

Friday is repeated, with the second super-g before the double descent of the weekend.

SUPER-G MALE – BEAVER CREEK

1st Marco Odermatt in 1’08 ”61

2nd Matthias Mayer + 0 ”78

3rd Broderick Thompson + 0 “95

4th Andreas Sander + 0 “98

5th Vincent Kriechmayr + 1 ”02

6th Alexis Pinturault + 1 ”13

7th Adrian Smiseth Sejersted + 1 ”14

8th Justin Murisier + 1 ”26

9th Mattia Casse + 1 ”32

10th Gino Caviezel + 1 ”39

27th Matteo Marsaglia + 2 “43

31st Christof Innerhofer + 2 “70

35th Riccardo Tonetti + 2 “88

36 ° Guglielmo Bosca + 2 “89

39 ° Emanuele Buzzi + 2 “97

45 ° Nicolò Molteni + 4 ”03

DNF Dominik Paris