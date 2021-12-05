domination of France! Norway down from the podium. Italy sixth! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.53: That’s all for now, thanks for joining us, appointment at 15.15 for the live male chase. Have a nice Sunday!

13.52: Thus the podium of the women’s relay: France first, Belarus second, Sweden third. Norway in fourth place, then Germany and a beautiful Italy with the only drawback of Dorothea Wierer’s standing shooting range

13.50: Ninth place for Switzerland, tenth for Ukraine

13.49: Very good Carrara who manages to beat Charvatova on the final straight and Italy closes in sixth place, the Czech Republic seventh, Russia eighth

13.48: Fifth place for Germany. Italy is playing sixth place with the Czech Republic

13.47: Second place for Belarus and Hanna Oeberg burns Roiseland in the sprint and leaves Norway off the podium

13.47: Norway-Sweden battle for third place

13.46: FRANCE WINS THE RELAY WITH BRAISAZ IN TEARS THAT CUTS THE FINISH LINE WITH THE FLAG IN HAND

13.44: After the last polygon: France, at 1’20 “Belarus, at 1’34” Norway, at 1’38 “Sweden, at 1’44” Germany, at 3’11 “Italy, at 3’14” Czech Republic, 3’24 “Russia

13.43: An error covered by the recharge for Carrara which starts again in sixth place! He travels around the Czech Republic and Russia is wrong

13.42: Double mistake covered by Belarus, one covered mistake by Norway, two mistakes covered by Sweden, Germany makes no mistake

13.40: Braisaz machine gun that brings France to triumph

13.39: At km 20.8 France, at 1’05 “Belarus, at 1’29” Sweden, at 1’34 “Norway, at 1’45” Germany, at 2’15 “Czech Republic, at 2’50” Italy and Russia. Eighth polygon

13.38: After the seventh polygon: France, at 1’02 “Belarus, at 1’25” Sweden, at 1’31 “Norway, at 1’38” Germany, at 2’01 “Czech Republic, at 2’40” Italy and Russia

13.37: One mistake for the Czech Republic, three mistakes for Carrara, recovered from Russia

13.35: A recharge also for Sola who starts again, H. Oeberg misses the last one and covers with the recharge, Norway makes no mistake and is close to Sweden, a recharge for Germany

13.35: A recharge for France that restarts and approaches victory because Braisaz is very solid on her feet

13.34: Seventh polygon

13.32: At km 18.8 France, at 1’05 “Belarus, at 1’24” Sweden, at 1’39 “Germany and Norway, at 2’03” Italy and the Czech Republic, at 2’30 “Russia

13.30: At the last change: France, at 1’08 “Belarus, at 1’20” Sweden, at 1’33 “Germany and Norway, at 1’59” Italy and the Czech Republic, at 2’12 “Russia

13.28: At km 16.8: France, at 58 “Belarus, at 1’23” Sweden with unleashed Elvira Oeberg, at 1’26 “Germany, at 1’31” Norway, at 1’54 “Italy at 1’57”, Czech Republic, 2’04 “Russia

13.26: At the exit of the sixth polygon: France, at 53 “Belarus, at 1’18” Germany, at 1’17 “Norway, at 1’32” Sweden, at 1’35 “Italy at 1’47”, Repubblica Czech, at 1’55 “Russia at 2’03”

13.24: A refill for Belarus, Germany without errors, Norway and Sweden with a refill, VERY GOOD COMOLA THAT IS NOT WRONG AND ITALY IS SIXTH!

13.23: Simon makes no mistake and leaves in a hurry. France will have a big advantage at the end of the third fraction

13.22: At km 15.6 France, at 40 ″ Belarus, at 110 ″ “Germany, at 1’17” Norway, at 1’25 “Sweden, at 1’32” Czech Republic, at 1’41 “Russia, Switzerland, Italy . Sixth polygon

13.21: At km 14.8 France, at 36 ″ Belarus, at 1’03 ″ “Germany, at 1’16” Norway, at 1’30 “Sweden, at 1’33 Czech Republic, at 1’39” Russia, Switzerland, Italy

13.19: After the fifth polygon: France, at 31 “Belarus, at 54” Germany, at 1’13 “Norway, at 1’31” Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy

13.18: Germany without errors, Norway without errors but slow, two errors Russia, good Comola who finds zero and can recover some positions

13.17: A reload for Simon who starts again in the lead, two mistakes for Belarus

13.15: At km 13.6 France, at 8 ″ Belarus, at 56 ″ Germany, at 1’07 “Norway, at 1’21” “Russia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, at 1’33” Italy. Fifth polygon

13.13: At km 12.8 France, at 4 ″ Belarus, at 51 ″ Germany, at 1’07 “Norway, at 1’19” “Russia

13.11: At the second change: Belarus and France, at 46 “Germany, at 1’05” Norway, at 1’17 “” Russia, at 1’21 “Switzerland, at 1’26” Czech Republic and Italy. Now Samuela Comola for the blue

13.10: At km 10.8 Belarus and France, at 42 “Germany, at 1’06” Norway, at 1’12 “” Russia, at 1’21 “Czech Republic, Switzerland and Italy

13.08: After the fourth polygon: Belarus and France, at 39 “Germany, at 59” Russia, at 1’01 “Norway, at 1’06” Czech Republic, at 1’12 “Switzerland, at 1’14” Italy

13.05: Four mistakes for Wierer, Belarus and France leave. He toured Sweden twice, Norway and Italy tour once. Wierer in trouble like this had not been seen for some time. Germany makes no mistake and leaves

13.04: At km 9.6, always ahead of Sweden, France, Norway, Belarus, Italy, at 14 ″ Germany, at 36 ″ Russia. Fourth polygon

13.02: At km 8.8 in front of Sweden, France, Norway, Belarus, Italy, at 13 ″ Germany, at 33 ″ Russia

13.01: At the exit of the third polygon: Sweden, France, Norway, Belarus, Italy at 5 “, Germany at 16”, Russia at 28 “, Czech Republic at 42”

12.59: After the third Wierer polygon with the first ones with a reload. Sweden and Belarus are not wrong, Germany, Russia and the Czech Republic are bad

12.57: At km 7.6 an elongated but almost compact group with Russia, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Belarus, Norway

12.55: At km 6.8 Russia, Italy, Sweden, Germany (with Herrmann), 4 ″ Czech Republic, 8 ″ France, Belarus, Norway

12.53: First change: Russia, Italy, Czech Republic at 3 “, Sweden and Germany at 7”, France at 16 “, Belarus, Norway at 19”. There is Dorothea Wierer

12.52: At km 5.6: Russia, Italy, Czech Republic at 2 “, Sweden and Germany at 9”, France at 18 “, Belarus, Korea, Norway at 20”

12.50: At km 4.8 Russia, Italy at 2 “, Czech Republic at 4”, Sweden and Germany at 11 “, France, Belarus, Korea at 16”, Norway at 24 “

12.49: Russia, Italy, Czech Republic in the lead, 8 ″ Germany, 12 ″ Korea and Belarus, 16 ″ Sweden, Finland and France, 19 ″ Norway

12.48: A recharge for Vittozzi which is very fast and starts again together with Russia

12.46: At km 3.6 in front there are France, Russia, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, Norway at 8 ″. Second polygon

12.45: At km 2.8 Italy, Russia, France in front, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic at 2 “, Sweden at 5”, Norway at 11 “Kalkenberg in difficulty

12.42: A recharge for Vittozzi who comes out at 6 “from Russia, Switzerland, Norway, France and the Czech Republic who are not wrong, Sweden with an error at 11”

12.40: At km 1.6 Russia, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy tenth, Ukraine at the bottom of the group

12.38: Compact group at km 0.8: Russia, Sweden, France in front

12.36: The race has started

12.33: The athletes are preparing for the start. For Italy there is Lisa Vittozzi. There is no Slovakia at the start

12.30: These are the national teams at the start of the women’s relay in Oestersund: Sweden, Germany, France, Norway, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, USA, Switzerland, Poland, Canada, Finland, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Japan, Slovakia, South Korea, Bulgaria, Romania, China

12.26: Even the blue who have to find the condition and improve the shooting percentages are not at their best and, in individual competitions, they are still hunting for the first top ten. For Italy these will be the fractionalists at the start: Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Samuela Comola and Michela Carrara and therefore the first part of the assault race and the second part in defense for the Italian team.

12.23: Attention also to a Germany perhaps not yet ready to compete on an equal footing with the two favorites and to a France that seemed far from the best condition before yesterday’s chase with two transalpine athletes on the podium

12.21: Sweden is no less with the sisters Persson, Brorsson, Hanna and Elvira Oeberg

12.18: As usual, Team Norge can field a quartet to shake your wrists, even if the performances of this start of the season have been less dominant than last year. Kalkenberg, Eckhoff, Tandrevold and Roeiseland, victorious yesterday, will try to give the Norwegians yet another joy of this weekend

12.15: The hosts of Sweden and the champions of Norway are obligatory favorites for this competition

11.11: On the snows of Oestersund (Sweden) we will witness the first team test of the season which is decidedly interesting and with an uncertain outcome.

12.08: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the women’s relay, valid for the Biathlon World Cup

