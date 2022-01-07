Domination Sassuolo: Berardi scores but the magic of Destro denies the victory over Genoa. It’s 1-1

2022 in Sassuolo and Genoa begins on the lawn of the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. For both, 2021 ended with mixed results: a defeat in the Emilian derby for Dionisi’s team and a draw against Atalanta for Shevchenko’s Griffin. An X sign that is repeated also in Reggio Emilia with the magic of Destro at the beginning of the match and the tie of the hosts with the usual Berardi.

The race kicks off immediately with a couple of overturns in front. Then here is Mattia Destro’s masterpiece after just 7 ‘which brings Genoa the lead. On a lineout for the Grifone the ball arrives in the area from Ekuban with the former Bologna center forward who finds a spectacular deviation from the heel. Sassuolo, however, immediately starts to grind the game, with the formation of Shevchenko that is lowered closing the spaces. Berardi and Raspadori have the task of giving the neroverdi push forward. However, the personal initiatives and the black-and-green rounds of the ball have little effect against a very compact Griffin who is good at closing spaces. The conclusions of Kyryakopoulos and of Berardi himself are checked well by Sirigu. At 45 ‘the statistics of the match are all in favor of Sassuolo (ball possession close to 80’ and attempts already in double digits in the count), except one: that of the result.

The second half begins with the same numbers of the first fraction and with the same plot: Sassuolo in constant attacking projection and Genoa closed and ready to go again. At 51 ‘occasionissima for the draw of the Emilians with Defrel starting the action and then in tandem with Berardi he is face to face with Sirigu who rejects the conclusion of the French. The 1-1 arrives 4 ‘later with Domenico Berardi. At the umpteenth offensive action, the neroverdi score a goal with the 25 which takes advantage of a rebound from the Genoa defense to beat Sirigu. With the result equal, Sassuolo’s pressure rises even more. If it ever was possible. Berardi tries a long-distance conclusion by engaging Sirigu; Ferrari improvises as a center forward trying a diagonal from a good position without hitting the face of the goal: Raspadori proves the conclusion by finding the defense rebound. At 69 ‘another occasionissima in the feet of Defrel who shoots an excellent ball in the curve worked by Kyriakopoulos and placed in the heart of the area in the service of the former Roma. The score remains exactly until 90 ‘