Domínguez Brito says increase in electricity rate will occur every three months

The presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Francisco Domínguez Brito, said that what Dominican families are experiencing today, with the blackouts and the increase in electricity rates, is due to the negligence and corruption of the Government.

“They dropped the reverse bid, and they devoted themselves to a procedure that we are paying for today. Today we have blackouts and the increase in electricity rates continues, due to the negligence and corruption of how the electricity sector operates in this government” he exclaimed.

Brito recalled the warning he made about the increase in the electricity rate that began a few months ago, which he points out was only the first rung of an ascending ladder of price increases, which will occur every 3 months, for 21 consecutive quarters.

“This will make it more expensive the goods and services offered by SMEs, who are not able to absorb the quarterly increases that will occur in the electricity bill. We will soon see how this will continue to generate an inflationary spiral at a time when prices are already rising uncontrollably,” assured the presidential candidate.

He expressed concern about the government’s lack of sensitivity to the reality of families and small business owners.

In this regard, he suggested Government focus on distributors having less energy losses and in having a payroll more adjusted to their real needs, instead of increasing the bills to a population that can no longer take it.

“The bill this time is more than 250 million dollars, simply because there was no tender for the supply of coal to Punta Catalina,” he reported.