Dominic Fike and Zendaya’s “Elliot’s Song” is out

Attention! This note contains spoilers for the last episode of the show… DON’T SAY WE DIDN’T WARN YOU.

Even though the second season of “Euphoria” is over, it’s still news everywhere. Now Dominic Fike and Zendaya’s much-talked-about song “Elliot’s Song” has been officially released.

The theme was heard for the first time in the series, when Elliot (Dominic Fike) takes out a guitar and sings to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), as a way of apologizing, an emotional scene that lasted almost three and a half minutes. Now, this studio version features the voice of the actress, who wrote the song with the composer of the Labrinth show’s score.

“Zendaya and I were really sitting in each other’s kind of spiritual energy and space. And we are inspiring each other to do something new, “said Labrinth, who also revealed that Dominic also participated in the creative process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3MloItBR6A

Audience Reactions to “Elliot’s Song”

When the last episode of the series came out, fans were divided in their opinions on the subject. Well, some commented and made memes about how long the song for the chapter was, since, in addition to being the long-awaited final chapter, it was in the midst of many other dramatic moments that were in development.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed how much they liked the song, because it was such an emotional and moving rendition between the characters.

Given the different jokes that came out all over the internet, Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot, wrote on his Instagram account “we made the shortest song … «Elliot’s Song» with @zendaya this Friday”. And indeed this version lasts less than the series.

In the comments of his post, many fans came out in defense of the song and said that they should even release a longer version.

And did you like the song?