Dominic Fike of “Euphoria” to release: “Elliot’s Song”

Yes OK euphoria Known for being packed with lewd drama, the season finale featured a musical reprieve as Elliot, who is played by Dominic Fike, serenaded Rue with a heartfelt song, encapsulating their tumultuous friendship. For those who haven’t had enough of Fike’s impressive voice, you’ll be happy to know that the actor will be releasing the song later today.

While the song was a touching tribute to Rue and Elliot’s relationship, many fans found the length of the song a bit over the top, as viewers of the season two finale commented on Twitter: “All the questions were left unanswered because the Euphoria writers wrote about Elliot singing for 27 minutes. OKAY”

Fike took the criticism in stride, poking fun at himself by posting memes of the song on his Instagram story, joking: “The Internet is still undefeated. I am humiliated.”

“Elliot’s Song” was written by the drama’s leading lady, Zendaya, and Labrinth, who is the show’s main composer. Zendaya and Labrinth have joined forces before when the actor/musician penned the emotional “I’m Tired,” where Labrinth also made a cameo as Pastor Rue hallucinates while he’s high on drugs.

Both “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired” will be released on Apple Music, Spotify and all other music platforms.