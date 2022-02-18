Dominican accused of trying to rape a child under 13

A 13-year-old student accused the cabbie Dominican Eudy Mejía Mejía, of trying to rape her, when he was transporting her to his home in the Freeport suburb of Lond Island, on February 9.

The girl told detectives from the Nassau County Police Special Victims Squad that Mejía Mejía kissed her, groped her and tried to force her to have sex with her.

The cabbiea 30-year-old who works at a livery base on Long Island, was arrested and charged with multiple charges related to the alleged sexual assault on the lesssaid the uniformed this Thursday.

The Special Victims Squad said the teen contacted a local taxi service to be picked up and taken home on Feb. 9 around 4:15 p.m.

After a thorough investigation, Mejía was located, arrested, and charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a less.

According to police, before reaching the teen’s home, the driver stopped the vehicle, leaned toward the victim, and asked for a kiss as he took her cell phone.

The complainant alleges that she was in the back of the taxi, tried to get out of the car to flee, but the Dominican he accelerated the vehicle and did not allow her to get out of the car.

Supposedly, the cabbie parked his black 2012 Toyota Highlander, locked the doors, leaned back and began inappropriately touching the victim and climbing on top of her.

The teen was able to grab a plastic bottle from the center console to hit the cabbieat which point he grabbed his things and ran away.

Police say he ran to his nearby home and called 911 as Mejia fled.