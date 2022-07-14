Dominican airline will start its international flights at the end of August

The Dominican airline Arajet announced that by the end of August the start of its international flights, while receiving two other Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, called “Jaragua” and “Indigenous Eyes” at Las Américas International Airport.

Víctor Pacheco Méndez, executive president of Arajet, declared that in less than a month the first destinations where the airline will be operating will be reported, although he announced that some of these destinations will be important cities in the Caribbean, Mexico, Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia.

Pacheco Méndez emphasized that with a fleet of new aircraft will allow the company to save on fuel costs, maintenance and operations, and pass those savings on to customers, while reducing noise pollution.

“It fills me with emotion to see how we can already say that we have a fleet of new aircraft from the factory, ready to start operations and provide Dominicans and all our foreign passengers with flights at low prices that will connect them quickly and efficiently with the continent. from Santo Domingo”, assured Pacheco

He also pointed out that the flights will also contribute to promoting domestic tourism at the international level, for the benefit of the sustainability of the country, carrying the names of these areas on the fuselage of the aircraft.

“Arajet continues to develop Dominican aviation by bringing state-of-the-art technology, generating quality jobs, strengthening and facilitating the country’s connection with the world and, in a very special way, creating awareness about the preservation of the country’s protected areas,” he said. .

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, Jaragua and Ojos Indígenas, each with a c185 seat configuration, they landed on Dominican soil coming directly from the Boeing factory in Seattle, United States.