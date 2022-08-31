Dominican arrested in NY for sex trafficking of immigrants

US authorities reported the arrest of a woman of Dominican origin on charges of sex traffickingwhose victims could add up to a hundred Latin women in the course of 10 years of operation in The Bronx and Westchester.

The alleged sex trafficker, Ysenni Gómez, 39, was arrested earlier this month, the FBI said in a statement, noting that the defendant’s arrest was in collaboration with local police officers.

According to the indictment, the suspect took advantage of Spanish-speaking immigrant women who had just arrived in the United States and were looking for work, to force them into prostitution.

Authorities explained that Gomez posted an online job ad as a waitress at a restaurant in Manhattan and interviewed a woman who responded and told her she got the job.

However, on the first day of work, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to have sex with several men under the threat of calling the feds to have her deported, according to the authorities’ report.

The investigation against Gómez revealed more than 1,600 online advertisements related to her and promoting prostitution, said publications had been posted on social networks such as Facebook and on adult classified sites for about 10 years.

Investigators said that the suspect used the name Carolina and Ysenni Peguero as aliases and it is also possible that she used “Chicas Express” as a commercial name to hang the ads.

The investigators believe that Gómez may have hundreds of victims, so they activated the telephone lines so that the women related to the case, regardless of their immigration status, provide information against the alleged sex trafficker.