Dominican authorities hand over two alleged international drug traffickers to justice in Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Colombians Jonmeny Barros Casadiego and Álvaro León Barros Ramírez They were handed over by the authorities of the Dominican Republic to the justice of Puerto Rico, after being accused of being leaders of a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), responsible for transporting and distributing several tons of cocaine.

According to the Puerto Rico justice report, Barros Casadiego and Barros Ramírez surrendered to the Dominican authorities between July 28 and 29. Both appeared in federal court on Monday, August 1.

The indictment against these two Colombians was presented on April 8, 2021 by a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico, charging them with conspiracy to import cocaine, international cocaine distribution conspiracy and attempted international cocaine distribution.

The drug, according to the indictment, were dispatched and transported in speedboats from the northwest coast of La Guajira (Colombia) and Venezuela to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Since 2020, federal law enforcement authorities have identified these two men as leaders of a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO) responsible for transporting multi-ton shipments of cocaine from South America to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

On that date, Jonmeny Barros-Casadiego was named by the Puerto Rican authorities as a Regional Priority Organizational Target (RPOT) by the Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force (OCDETF). The RPOT list includes leaders of important drug trafficking and money laundering organizations who are primarily responsible for the drug threat in a region.

The case of these Colombians was investigated by the Cartagena Resident Office (RO) of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Santo Domingo Country Office (CO), the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF) of the OCDETF and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

“As a result of the investigation, agents from CCSF, Cartagena RO and Santo Domingo CO carried out various interventions that led to the seizure of more than 18,000 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest and prosecution of 52 defendants: 48 defendants were federally prosecuted. in Puerto Rico and four defendants were prosecuted by the authorities of the Dominican Republic”, explains the report.