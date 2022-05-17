Dominican Caroline Aquino is among the presenters of the Heat Awards

The Heat Latin Music Awards complete their seventh edition this year, which will be celebrated on June 2 from the paradisiacal Cap Cana Destination City, Dominican Republic.

This 2022, the experience of the HEAT Awards, the only one in which the beach is the stage and the Caribbean Sea a spectator, will reach different corners of the globe thanks to the live signal of the HTV channel and through live streaming through the App LosHeat.Tv.

The awards ceremony will be conducted by award-winning Afro-Colombian artist and activist Goyo, Puerto Rican radio and media personality, actor and producer Jorge Pabón “Molusco”, Mexican TikTok star Kunno, Colombian actress, host and model Maria Laura Quintero, host, dancer and Dominican actress Caroline Aquino, and Venezuelan TV host of HTV and TNT Anaís Castro.

For its part, the Red Carpet will be in charge of the famous Argentinian actress, host, model and entrepreneur Stef Roitman, the multi-platform Colombian star Sebas and the Venezuelan influencer, actor and comedian Marko.

As is tradition, with this new installment the HEAT Awards will recognize the best Latin musical and entertainment talent, listening to the faithful voice of the fans in its 17 categories and paying a special tribute to great icons of Good Latin Music, such as the distinguished Caballero de la Salsa, Gilberto Santa Rosa, the star Colombian Fonseca and the distinguished urban duo Zion & Lennox.

The framework of this seventh edition will start from May 30 with different press and educational conferences, showcases and other events that will add to this unique celebration that will culminate on June 2 with the surprising and new delivery of the Heat Awards, the only Latin party that year after year unites all music fans in Spanish with the best live Latin shows and that, once again, will light up the majestic and unique Heat stage.