Dominican embassy in Haiti closed

Due to recent events in Haiti where massive demonstrations, acts of vandalism and looting have been staged, the embassy on Haitian soil was closed and its security had to be reinforced.

A fully credible source confirmed to Diario Libre that the closure of the embassy . In that same sense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, confirmed this Thursday morning to Diario Libre the reinforcement of the security of the embassy.

“The security of the embassy”, explained the minister to this medium.

The source also revealed that most of the consulates in the neighboring country will be closed due to the situation of violence that exists there.

Since this past Wednesday, several embassies have reported the closure until further notice of their services on Haitian soil due to the latest events where three officers of the General Directorate of the Haitian Police were killed. Haiti.

This fact was “strongly” condemned by the high-ranking police officers and they reported that they are investigating the situation to clarify the circumstances of this “atrocious and disgusting” fact.

The latest mobilizations in Haiti They are due to the recent announcement of an adjustment in fuel prices to make them available at service stations.

After this announcement, the main activities continue to be paralyzed and the streets have been blocked with debris, vehicles and various objects.

In this sense, this past Wednesday, dozens of protesters attacked the house of the leader of the Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP), Andre Michel, an ally of the de facto prime minister, Ariel Henry.