Cuban Directory has been able to learn this Thursday about new requirements that will be implemented for Cubans in their transit through the Dominican Republic.

Let us remember that the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic had informed our newsroom that “it was awaiting official information” on new measures for Cuban travelers.

This March 31, the General Directorate of Migration has confirmed to our page that the image that has been circulating for several days “is official and correct.”

Dominican establishes new measures for Cuban travelers

The Immigration resolution, signed on March 23, states in its article 1:

It is established as a requirement for foreign citizens of Cuban nationality, who come from the Republic of Cuba and will pass in transit through the Dominican Republic to another destination, to have the residence, citizenship or multiple visa of the following countries:

United States of America

Canada

Britain

European Union countries

Member States of the Schengen area

Dominican Republic

It is not known when this rule will begin to be implemented, since not even the Consulate of that country in Cuba has been clarified about the measures that will be adopted.

The General Directorate of Migration also authorized through resolution No. 7 all citizens of Cuban nationality, coming from the United States, to enter the Dominican Republic as tourists, even if they had an expired passport, not older than 24 months.

In this case, it is essential that “they have the document that guarantees their legal capacity to reside permanently in the US.

This resolution enters into force on April 1.