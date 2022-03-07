Dominican exports to Dubai have multiplied, says Biviana Riveiro

The director of the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (Prodominicana), Biviana Riveiro, stated that Dominican exports to the United Arab Emirates have multiplied, going from US$6 million to US$31 million.

“Our trade balance with the United Arab Emirates is positive for the Dominican Republic. This year we managed to exponentially multiply our exports to this market”, highlighted Riveiro during his participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Riveiro explained that the main products that are exported are cigarettes, medical devices, electrical circuit breakers and some agro-industrial products that are beginning to penetrate that market.

The official highlighted that at the Expo 2020 Dubai fair The Dominican Republic signed an agreement with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce that will allow the country to have a greater presence in this city.

He added that an agreement was also signed with a center to train exporters and local producers on how to produce for that market, which is more than a billion people.

Celebration

Yesterday the National Day of the Dominican Republic was celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai with the aim of promoting and exalting Dominicanness and presenting the opportunities that exist in the country related to investments, exports and tourism.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo is an event that takes place every five years in different cities around the world, and its first edition was held in London in 1851. It is considered one of the most important multisectoral meetings in the world and aims to celebrate creativity, innovation , humanity and cultures of the world during a period of 6 months.

This year the exhibition was held in the city of Dubai and had as its motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. The fair began in October 2021 and will end on March 31 of this year.

Investments

Regarding investments in the country, Riveiro indicated that from August 2020 to date Prodominicana has worked with more than 60 projects in different sectors and highlighted that in 2021 they amounted to almost US3,100, according to preliminary figures.

Russia and Ukraine

On the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that this, like any conflict of this type, could generate instability and uncertainty among investors.