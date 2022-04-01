Dominican government condemns attacks in Israel: “We strongly reject any act of terrorism”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic (Mirex), expressed this Friday its rejection of terrorist attacks occurred just over a week ago in Israel, which left a balance of 11 deceased.

Through a message posted on his official Twitter account, the agency headed by the chancellor Roberto Alvarezmade public the Dominican State’s disapproval of the recent attacks on Israeli territory.

“The Dominican Government condemns the terrorist attacks that have caused the death of at least 11 people in Israel,” Mirex said in his tweet.

In that same space, the unit took advantage of the opportunity to send your condolences on behalf of the country to the relatives of the deceased.

“We send our condolences to the families of the victims and our solidarity with the Israeli state. We strongly reject any act of terrorism”, concluded the tweet,

A few days ago, Israeli police and relief authorities reported a terrorist attack on the city ​​of Hadera, in the north of Israel. According to reports, two terrorists opened fire against agents, fatally impacting several bystanders in its path.

Likewise, two men and two women died very close to each other in an attack with knife and car bomb in the main city of the Negev desert.