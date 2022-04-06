NewsUS

Dominican influencer in NY died of a heart attack

The Dominican influencer and model Odalenny Garciafound dead in her apartment located in the Bronx last Sunday, died of a heart attack, according to the autopsy performed on her.

The information was provided to Diario Libre by members of García’s family. These same ones had reported that the young woman suffered from severe depression, which she began to develop in 2019, even thinking that this could be one of the possible causes of her death.

“Close we assume that he took his own life, since he had been going through a very deep depression for a long time, but nobody really knows exactly what the reason was,” a source told Diario Libre.

Through a family friend, Garcia’s sister reported that on Tuesday night the police contacted them to inform them that the model had died of a heart attack.

The remains of the young woman will be veiled this Friday at a funeral home in the Bronx, and then they will be transferred to San Francisco de Macorís, where she was from.

Relatives describe her as an exemplary young woman

Odalenny’s family still hasn’t assimilated what happened. Her mother, Mrs. Dania Garcia, has not left her room, and she cries inconsolably for the death of her 25-year-old daughter.

“Odalenny was an influential person, who inspired young women to want to be miss,” said Karlos Durán, a friend of the deceased.

In 2017, Odalenny participated in Miss World. She was also miss Dominican Republic, in the National Queen of Livestock, which took place in Colombia.

“In her hometown she was a girl with high grades, and she graduated with honors from school,” Durán continued.

The authorities will deliver Garcia’s body to his relatives this Friday.

