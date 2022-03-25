Dominican is hit by a car in NY

A 23-year-old Dominican identified as Christopher Brito is seriously injured after being run over while filming a car doing illegal stunts in a Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

In the video published on YouTube, it is shown how Brito approaches to record the vehicle when it, upon crashing it, passes over him. After the incident, the driver fled.

The Dominican suffered skull fractures, a brain injury and severe body trauma.

The incident occurred last Saturday near Vandam and Greenwich streets in Hudson Square, according to police reports.

https://cdn-resource.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/23/image-of-the-screen-of-a-video-game-of-a-car-4fba0240.jpg

“Wanted for leaving the scene of an accident. On 3/19/22 at approximately 12:01 am, in the vicinity of Vandam St and Greenwich ST in Manhattan, the suspect struck a 23-year-old man when he fell into the roadway. Some information? DM @NYPDTipsor call 800-577-TIPS,” police wrote in a tweet.

WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT: On 3/19/22 at approx 12:01 AM, in the vicinity of Vandam St & Greenwich ST in Manhattan, the suspect drove over a 23-year-old man as he fell to roadway . Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/mgGezAFW2B — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 21, 2022

The young man was driving a red Infiniti sedan.

According to reports from the New York Post, the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, where he is still hospitalized.

Relatives of the young man, spoke with the NY Daily News, indicated that the young man is conscious, but cannot move. “He can hear you because he shakes his head,” said his aunt. “Just yes or no.”

The victim’s uncle, 38-year-old Charles Brito, told the Daily News that Christopher will need all the help he can get.

“It’s a tough situation,” Charles said. “He is really a good boy, he is very special, creative.”

An aunt of the young man wrote on his Facebook that he has responded well to the surgeries, and that this Wednesday he will have another intervention.

“I want to thank all the people who have my brother Christopher Brito in their prayers. God is great and the fee moves mountains, his recovery is improving, all his surgeries have been a success and now there is only one left, please keep him in your prayers.” thanks again everyone,” he wrote.