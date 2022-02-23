Dominican is killed by five bullets in NY

Police are looking for the killer who shot a man to death Dominican 44 years old in the bronx last Saturday.

Authorities said Angel Ortega, 44, was shot at the corner of East Tremont and Belmont avenues in Crotona around 3 p.m., and then the gunman fled.

Ortega was transferred to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the AMNY portal.

The Dominican Ortega lived in the Norwood section of the bronx with his girlfriend and their one-year-old daughter, his family told the NY Daily News.

“Right now we don’t know anything other than the fact that he was shot five times in the back,” his mother, Dinorah Valois, said through tears.

the mother of Dominican told the aforementioned portal, that he saw surveillance images recovered by police that showed the murder of his son. The gunman was waiting for Ortega outside a business on the block and when Ortega came out, the killer opened fire, changed clothes and ran off, he said. Police are still searching for the killer and have not established a motive for the shooting.

Valois said he didn’t know of anyone who might have been fighting with his son or wanted him dead.

“We always talked, every day,” Valois said. “He was very sweet, loving, very generous. He was a very good person.”

Ortega suffered from schizophrenia but kept up her medication so her behavior would not have provoked anyone, her mother said.

He was making plans to move to North Carolina with his daughter, according to his nephew Johan Feliz to the same medium.

“I feel terrible thinking about it now because he was telling me he wanted to come here,” Feliz said. “He always wanted to come to Charlotte. He really wanted to leave New York. The way he lived was no longer what he wanted. The medicine he was taking didn’t make him feel good, it wasn’t a good situation anymore,” he said.