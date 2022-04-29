Dominican is the only one to break the Guinness video game record

video game influencer Harnel “xHarnel” Matías Nova Gómez attended the guinness world record to break the screen record video game Largest projected at Tropicana Las Vegas Nevada. He was the only Latino and of Dominican nationality who, accompanied by four colleagues, managed to break the record.

xHarnel is a TikTok content creator and gaming personality who is known for sharing competitive Garena Free Fire games on his account where he has over 2 million followers.

Before fame, he developed a passion for gaming during childhood and decided to take advantage of social media exposure to make this a full-time career.

Nova Gomez, 20, is also the owner of a professional gaming organization known as Heptick Gamingin which he has achieved a large community of boys who seek to enter the professional world of video games.

massive projection

The massive projection installation was showcased on the side of the Club Tower of the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas and covered a total of 46,733.65 square feet, surpassing the previous Xbox Series X and Destiny 2: Beyond Light record by more than double.

The event organizers are proud to have produced the highest number of lumens ever created by a projector array in the United States with over 1.6 million lumens of light.

