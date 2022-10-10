Dominican journalists win New York Emmy Awards

Dominican journalists. Eliecer Marte, Darling Burdiez, Gary Merson and Esperanza Ceballos received awards at the 65th Emmy Awards in New York City.

In addition to three statuettes in individual categories, Marte was also awarded in a group category for best morning newscast for coverage of a winter storm. In total he received 4 awards.

During the ceremony, the journalist of Dominican origin who currently works for the Telemundo network at its station in the Big Apple took 3 statuettes for his performance on said channel.

Marte received an award for an investigation in which he addressed the harsh reality faced by many immigrants who, due to the high cost of rent in NYC illegal basement living. Marte illustrated how some residents of these spaces drowned after the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The presenter was also recognized for a special report on the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic and the damage that this disease caused within society on a psychological and emotional level.

A series about struggle, evolution and achievements of the LGBTQ community in the last 5 decades resulted in another victory for Mars.

This is the second consecutive year that Eliecer Marte has received an award for his reports that he presents within the Telemundo newscasts.

Last year, the bilingual journalist took home 4 statuettes in 4 different individual categories.

Marte, in addition to also serving as a substitute news presenter, has climbed another professional step since he sometimes contributes to the Anglo-Saxon network, NBC.

Instead, Darling Burdiez announcer for the Telemundo network, was one of the big winners of the night, winning five awards.

The journalists of the Univisión network Gary Merson and Esperanza Ceballo they took home two and one statuettes respectively.