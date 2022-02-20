Dominican Karl Anthony Towns wins the NBA 3-point competition

The American of Dominican origin Karl Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, triumphed this Saturday in the triple contest of the All-Star in Cleveland (USA), setting the record for points in the final (29) with an outstanding performance.

Towns, who is 2.11 meters (6.9 feet) tall, is shooting 40.9% from three-point range this year and won the final ahead of Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The player from Minnesota opened the final with a record performance, in which he made 20 of his 27 shots, and increased the pressure on his rivals, who could not match him.

“I told you so!” shouted Towns, 26, to celebrate his victory.

The Minnesota player had advanced to the final with 22 points, tied with Trae Young, in a first round dominated by Kennard’s 28 points.

Zack LaVine of the Chicago Bulls (14 points), Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors (16), Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies (18), and Cj McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans (19) did not have a good day. ).

The Australian Patty Mills, of the Brooklyn Nets (21), savored the passage to the final until the last shot of Trae Young, who converted it and achieved the round pass.

Saturday’s All-Star program opened with the skills contest, in which the “Cavs” team of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley beat Scottie Barnes’ “Rooks” in the final. Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey, while the Giannis brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo finished last.

Evan Mobley was the protagonist of the triumph in the final, in which it was necessary to convert a basket from the center of the court as quickly as possible. The power forward did it in 5.5 seconds, while on the Rooks, Cunningham took 9.9 seconds.