Dominican murders his wife in the Bronx

The dominican Flora Elasia Recio Noble, 45 years old, was murdered last Wednesday by her husbandExiquio Castillo, 47, who used two long knives to kill her with multiple thrusts.

The incident occurred when the victim was entering the apartment that she once shared with Castillo, when she was coming from a party accompanied by a “friend”, and an argument ensued.

The couple had two 16-year-old twin girls who were not in the apartment when the events occurred.

The apartment is located in the 1500 building on Mansion Street in the Van Nest neighborhood.

After the homicide, Castillo took the building’s elevator to go out into the street as if nothing had happened, according to Fátima Cruise, sister of the neighbor and closest friend of the victim who called 911 when she heard Recio Noble’s screams at the time the that she was stabbed.

A version of those close to death maintains that the murderer snatched the keys, one of his daughter and the victim, and before the murder he had also entered the apartment to loot it.

Relatives of Recio Noble said he was a compulsive jealousy who had threatened to kill the woman several times before carrying out his threats on Wednesday.

Exiquio turned himself in at 12:15 p.m. this Thursday at barracks 43 in El Bronx. The Dominican has a criminal record with two arrests, one for criminal possession of drugs in 2002 and another for illegal possession of a weapon in 1993, police said.

The Dominican councilman for the 15th district, Oswald Feliz, said that murder by violence is as unacceptable as gun violence on the streets of New York.

Prosecutors said yesterday Thursday during the investigation of charges in the Criminal Court of El Bronxthat Castillo stalked his victim after ransacking the apartment.

“He carefully planned the bloody attack, he stole the keys from his own daughter who lived with them, this defendant carefully planned his actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Allison Kline.

Recio Noble had gone to a party with a friend and returned early Wednesday, prosecutor Kline said.

While Castillo waited, he arrived when he knew no one would be home.

The prosecution says that he took several knives and cut all the furniture that was in his living room and his bedroom.

Officers responding to a 911 call arrived at the victim’s residence around 4:30 a.m. and discovered Recio Noble lying on the floor of the vandalized apartment with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim was taken by paramedics and police officers to Jacobi Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Castillo fled before the police arrived.

The two knives with which he killed Recio Noble were recovered at the scene, police said.