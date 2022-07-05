Dominican Navy ship arrives in New York

With a crew of 106 members, the Height Patrol “Alm. Didiez Burgos”, PA-301 and the School Ship “Alm. Juan Bautista Cambiaso”, BE-01 of the ARD, arrived in New York City last Saturday, where they will be stationed at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Pier 4 until July 6, 2022.

This cruise is carried out as part of the education, training and training of the gentlemen and ladies midshipmen of the “Vice Admiral César Augusto de Windt Lavandier” Naval Academy, ARD, with the objective that the gms. put into practice the knowledge acquired in the classrooms of the Naval Academy during the first semester of this year.

The institution invites the New York community, and especially the Dominican diaspora, to get to know the vessel that will be receiving visits on board from the general public, totally free, on days July 4 and 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pier 4 of the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

This is the first time that a summer cruise has taken place in NY, and it is also the first time that these Navy ships have visited.

The VL Betances, who was accompanied by his wife Joseline Vásquez de Betances, thanked the distinguished personalities and the entire Dominican diaspora who gathered at the Brooklyn Army Terminal pier for accompanying them in the welcoming ceremony.

The Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, ERD, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the US, Sonia Guzmán Klang, the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York, Eligio Jaquéz, the Commander General of the Dominican Republic Navy, VL Ramón Gustavo Betances H., ARD, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions, and a worthy representation of the Dominican diaspora in NYC.

