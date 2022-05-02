Dominican pride – Dominican student will speak before NASA experts in the United States

The high school student in the United States, Adelmo Morrison Orozcois another Dominican who fills the country with glory abroad.

This young man, barely 16 years old, was chosen to deliver a lecture before experts from the AUnited States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Creole student, son of Engineers Rocio Orozco and Nelson Morrison and grandson of the poet Mateo Morrison, will present to the audience a scientific article of his authorship entitled “Shared Interior Protocol: Touch Collaborative Network”, during the conference on Human Factors in Computer Systems.

In that article, the young Dominican proposes a technological solution to optimize the maintenance of highly complex systems, such as the international space station or a colony on Mars, with efficiency and self-sufficiency.

The activity will take place within the framework of the Association for Computing Machines (AMC) Annual Conventionfrom April 30 to May 5 of this year, at the Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

This conclave, organized by institutions dedicated to the development of Computer Science, NASA, MIT and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is considered the most important international event on computer science and annually brings together researchers and professionals in robotics, artificial intelligence and quantum computing from the United States and various countries around the world.

Adelmo Morrison’s dissertation this Sunday May 1st, within the framework of the discussions of the workshop “Advances in Human-Computer Interaction for Space Exploration.